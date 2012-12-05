FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns Explorer Pipeline 'BBB' corp. credit rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB' corporate credit rating to U.S. pipeline 
company Explorer Pipeline Co. We also are affirming our 'A-2' short-term 
ratings on the company. The outlook is stable.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Explorer will 
maintain acceptable financial measures, including debt to EBITDA below 4x and 
EBITDA interest coverage above 3x.

Rating Action
On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' 
corporate credit rating to Explorer Pipeline Co. At the same time, we affirmed 
the company's short-term 'A-2' ratings. The outlook is stable. As of Sept. 30, 
2012, Explorer had roughly $356 million of total debt.

Rationale
Standard & Poor's 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Explorer Pipeline reflect 
its "strong" business risk and "significant" financial risk profile (as our 
criteria define the terms) as a common carrier pipeline of refined petroleum 
products from the Gulf Coast to Midwest markets.  

Explorer operates a 1,834-mile interstate pipeline system that connects the 
Gulf Coast, through the Midwest, to markets in the Chicago area. The pipeline 
has an expansive geographic reach and serves around 60 major population 
centers in 15 states through interconnections with other pipelines. The 
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission deems all of Explorer's markets as 
competitive, and they are subject to market-based pricing, which allows for a 
flexible pricing strategy. Demand for refined products in Explorer's end 
markets has generally been stable, but, economic downturns or extreme weather 
can affect them, as we saw in 2008.

Throughput volumes on Explorer remain below historical averages due to the 
persisting divergence between West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude prices 
in the market that pressures margins for Gulf Coast refiners. We expect this 
secular trend to continue over the medium term, which impairs demand for 
long-haul shipments on the pipeline, resulting in lower operating cash flow. 
This is particularly unfavorable for Explorer because its long-haul service 
generates about $0.75 to $1.00 more margin per barrel than short-haul volumes. 
That said, Explorer's volumes and transportation rates are, in our view, 
approaching trough levels and further deterioration in credit measures is 
unlikely. 

To offset some volume decline, management is focused on growing diluent (light 
oil) shipments to Canada (producers use the product to dilute crude) by 
investing in two projects, the Cochin Connection and Diluent Pipeline 
Extension Project, expected to be in service by 2014. These projects will 
allow for around 250,000 barrels per day of diluent to be shipped into Western 
Canada. We expect the projects, expected to cost around $80 million, will be 
funded in a balanced manner and minimally affect credit measures.  In our base 
case model, we assume 2013 volumes are relatively flat compared with the 
previous year and the pipeline's average length of haul is marginally shorter, 
leading to a 5% decline in Explorer's average realized tariff. As a result, we 
project 2013 debt to EBITDA of around 3.9x and interest to EBITDA between 4.0x 
and 4.5x. Of note, we adjust the total debt balance by $24 million to reflect 
operating leases, postretirement obligations, and accrued interest.  

The company's shareholders consist of five highly rated integrated oil 
companies and one financial investor. Explorer's owners account for about 40% 
of total volumes, which we believe adds to their incentive to maintain the 
company's financial health. Explorer's owners are:
     -- Shell Pipeline Co. L.P. (subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC 
(AA/Stable/A-1+), 35.97% ownership interest);
     -- Marathon Oil Co. (subsidiary of Marathon Oil Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2), 
17.36%);
     -- Chevron Pipeline Co. (subsidiary of Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+), 
16.69%);
     -- Sunoco Pipeline L.P. (subsidiary of Sunoco Logistics Partners 
Operations L.P. (BBB-/Stable/--), 9.40%);
     -- ConocoPhillips Pipe Line Co. (subsidiary of ConocoPhillips 
(A/Stable/A-1), 7.71%);
     -- American Capital (not rated), 6.80%); and 
     -- Phillips Investment Co. (subsidiary of ConocoPhillips, 6.07%).

Liquidity
The short-term rating on Explorer is 'A-2'. We consider Explorer's liquidity 
to be adequate, with projected liquidity sources exceeding uses by more than 
1.4x over the next 12 months. Primary cash sources consist of funds from 
operations of $60 million and unrestricted cash on the balance sheet of $70 
million. We assume the company does not have access to its $80 million 
revolving credit facility and exclude it from our calculation due to 
negligible cushion under its 4x leverage covenant in our base case model. 
Explorer's main use of cash is for dividends. Explorer typically distributes 
all of its net income to its owners, and we expect annual dividends in the 
range of $35 million. In addition, we expect committed growth and maintenance 
capital spending of $40 million and mandatory debt maturities of $16 million.  
 

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Explorer will maintain 
acceptable financial measures, including debt to EBITDA below 4.0x and EBITDA 
interest coverage above 3x. We could lower the rating if credit measures 
worsen such that debt to EBITDA increases above 4.25x to 4.5x on a sustained 
basis, perhaps due to operational difficulties or a severe economic downturn. 
Although unlikely at this time, we could raise the rating if sustained high 
capacity utilization and efficient operations result in increased cash flow 
such that debt to EBITDA is consistently maintained below 2.5x.

Related Criteria And Research
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, 
April 18, 2012

Ratings List
New Rating

Explorer Pipeline Co.
Long-term corp. credit rating     BBB/Stable/--

Short-Term Ratings Affirmed
Corp. credit rating               A-2
Commercial paper                  A-2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

