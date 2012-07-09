FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A
July 9, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A's issuance is an ABS 
securitization backed by prime auto loan receivables.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A-2, A-3, A-4, and B 
notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
support, timely interest and principal payments, and payment and legal 
structures, among other factors.
    
     July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
ratings to World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A's $903.41 million
asset-backed notes series 2012-A (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by prime 
auto loan receivables.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of July 9, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The availability of approximately 9.2% and 7.5% credit support (based 
on stressed break-even cash flow scenarios), including excess spread, for the 
class A and B notes, respectively. This credit support provides approximately 
5x and 4x coverage of our 1.60%-1.80% expected net loss range for the class A 
and B notes, respectively, and is commensurate with the assigned preliminary 
ratings.
     -- The likelihood that we would lower our ratings on the notes by no more 
than one category under a moderate stress scenario of 2.0x our expected net 
loss level within the first year. This is within the one-category tolerance 
for our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA (sf)' rated securities, as outlined in 
our credit stability criteria (for more information, see "Methodology: Credit 
Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010).
     -- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, 
overcollateralization, a reserve account, yield supplement 
overcollateralization amount (YSOC), and excess spread.
     -- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under cash 
flow modeling scenarios that simulated 'AAA', and 'AA' rating stress 
scenarios. In our modeling approach, we used a bifurcated pool method in which 
the subvened loans (for cash flow purposes, subvened means loans with annual 
percentage rates of 4% or lower) prepay and default at much lower rates 
than nonsubvened loans.
     -- The loss projections based on our review of the performance of World 
Omni Financial Corp.'s (World Omni's) securitizations since the year 2000, our 
review of the origination static pool data, managed portfolio data, World 
Omni's deal level collateral characteristics, and our forward looking view of 
the economy.
     -- World Omni's 21-year auto loan securitization track record.
     -- The pool of prime auto loans, which is characterized by a weighted 
average FICO score of 728 and a weighted average seasoning of approximately 
5.2 months.
     -- Standard & Poor's STRONG servicer evaluation ranking on World Omni 
Financial Corp./Center One Financial Services LLC since 2004.
     -- The transaction's payment and legal structures. 
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A, July 9, 2012
     -- Servicer Evaluation: World Omni Financial Corp./CenterOne Financial 
Services, June 15, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2010-A Rating On Class B Notes 
Raised To 'AA+ (sf)'; Off Watch Positive, Aug. 24, 2011
     -- World Omni Auto Receivables Trust Ratings Raised And Affirmed On Five 
Series, April 26, 2011
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- General Methodology and Assumptions for Rating U.S. Auto Loan 
Securitizations, Jan. 11, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 
 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2012-A

Class      Rating       Type           Interest         Amount
                                       rate        (mil. $)(i)
A-1(ii)    NR           Senior         Fixed           190.000
A-2        AAA (sf)     Senior         Fixed           309.800
A-3        AAA (sf)     Senior         Fixed           257.000
A-4        AAA (sf)     Senior         Fixed           127.670
B          AA (sf)      Subordinate    Fixed            18.940

(i)The actual size of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date. 
(ii)The class A-1 notes are not being offered publicly. They will be retained 
by the depositor or one or more affiliates.
NR--not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
