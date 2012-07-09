TEXT-Fitch on Central American banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 9 - Central American banks’ 90% domestic funding rate proved resilient as the region largely avoided financial crisis contagion, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. Indebtedness to financial institutions outside of Central America carries relatively little weight in bank liabilities. They use the indebtedness primarily to finance long-term and international trade transactions. Fitch expects that any additional volatility in international markets would have only a marginal effect on the banks’ deposit stability and liability mixes. ‘Central American bank deposits grew at average annual rates of 8 to 14% over the last four years, exceeding nominal GDP expansion in several Central American countries,’ said Rene Medrano, Senior Director. Additionally, the regions’ low financial depth provides banks with significant opportunities to finance their credit growth through expanding local deposits. This is particularly true in Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala. Depositors look at the geographic coverage and services offered by a bank rather than its ownership structure when deciding where to deposit their savings. In general, large banks with good franchises are more effective at expanding their credit base through local funding. Except for countries with dollarized economies, the region’s banking systems have some degree of exchange risk exposure. However, this risk has declined in recent years. Deposits in dollars generally reduce financial costs. However, they can affect bank earnings in the event of adverse exchange rate fluctuations if not sufficiently covered with dollar-denominated assets. Additional information is available in Fitch’s new report, “Central American Banks Withstand Financial Contagion and Are Well-Positioned for Growth”, available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’, ‘www.fitchcentroamerica.com’. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)