TEXT-S&P: eResearch Technology ratings unaffected by Invivodata deal
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 3:47 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: eResearch Technology ratings unaffected by Invivodata deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Philadelphia-based eResearch Technology Inc. (ERT; rated 'B' with a positive
outlook) are not affected by the company's acquisition of electronic patient
reported outcomes ("ePRO") solutions provider invivodata Inc. The purchase price
will be funded through availability under the company's already-rated credit
facilities.  

While the acquisition expands ERT's presence in the ePRO segment, it does not 
change our perception of the company's "weak" business risk profile, which 
reflects ERT's position as a small player in the health care services 
industry, despite its leading market share as a niche provider of cardiac 
safety and respiratory central laboratory services. Our view that ERT has a 
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile considers adjusted leverage that we 
expect to remain above 5x for the next year and funds from operations to total 
debt that we expect to normalize in the low teens.

