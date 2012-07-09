TEXT-S&P revises Wellpoint outlook to stable from positive

Overview -- WellPoint has announced an agreement to acquire Amerigroup Corp., expected to close in first-quarter 2013. -- We revised our outlook on WellPoint to stable from positive and affirmed the ratings. -- The stable outlook reflects the diminished potential for upside rating change within 12-24 months. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on WellPoint Inc. (NYSE:WLP) to stable from positive and affirmed its 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on WellPoint's core operating companies (see ratings list). We also affirmed the 'BBB' long-term financial strength rating on UNICARE Life & Health Insurance Co., a non-strategic subsidiary of WellPoint. Rationale Key factors supporting the affirmation and outlook revision include the sustained strength of WellPoint's business profile relative to its peer group and the sector overall. Operating performance, discretionary cash-flow generation, liquidity, and financial flexibility are collectively very strong and increasingly well-supported by the diversity and scale of its core business lines. Amerigroup is the leading market-segment-focused (Managed Medicaid) company in the health insurance sector with a generally favorable performance track record. Integration risk is somewhat of a concern given the size and scope of the deal. But WellPoint's intent to use Amerigroup as its Medicaid market platform by adding product-line competency and general segment intelligence should mitigate this risk. WellPoint has used similar approaches for recent acquisitions involving DeCare International (Dental) and CareMore Holding (Medicare Managed Care). By year-end 2012 we expect WellPoint's total revenue to exceed $60 billion and membership (excluding BlueCard members) to be 28.5 million-29 million medical members. We expect operating income (EBIT) and cash flow (EBITDA) to be more than $4 billion (7% return on revenue ) and $4.6 billion (8% margin), respectively. If WellPoint were to perform at a level consistent with these expectations, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would fall within our intermediate term range of expectation (8x-10x). These results, combined with an expected cash position almost $1 billion at the holding company level at year-end 2012, would likely continue to support a very strong liquidity position and very strong financial flexibility assessment overall. We expect other key holding-company metrics to remain within the conservative range for the rating category. We expect adjusted debt leverage to be 35%-40% while capitalization at the operating companies remains significantly in excess of regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model. Our double leverage adjustment reduces the amount of recognized statutory capital supporting the company's business. We expect the near-term level of forward share repurchase to diminish significantly relative to historical trends, and this will likely support liquidity and manage the capital structure toward the intermediate range of our expectation. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that WellPoint will generally preserve and to some extent enhance its leading market positions relative to its key market segments and that pricing flexibility will be sustained in most to all of its key commercial geographies. In our opinion, the transaction risks (operational and financing) brought on by the deal diminish the potential for upside rating action within the next 12-24 months. Conversely, we could lower the rating by one notch if WellPoint were to adopt a more aggressive financial profile, resulting in materially lower operating company capitalization, adjusted debt leverage of more than 35% for a sustained period, and EBITDA coverage less than our normalized range expectation of 8x-12x. Also, we could lower the ratings if operating margin (EBIT ROR) were to decline to less than 5%-6% and trend at that level on a sustained basis, and if the company was not willing or able to mitigate this condition sufficiently with offsetting changes in its financial management policy. Related Criteria And Research Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From WellPoint Inc. Anthem Holding Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Positive/A-2 Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Co. Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service Inc. (d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Colorado) Empire HealthChoice Assurance Inc. d/b/a Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield Community Insurance Co. Blue Cross of California Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Plan of Georgia Inc. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Georgia Inc. Anthem Health Plans of Virginia Inc. Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky Inc. Anthem Health Plans Inc. Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Positive/-- Anthem Blue Cross Life & Health Insurance Co. Rocky Mountain Hospital & Medical Service Inc. (d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Colorado) Empire HealthChoice Assurance Inc. d/b/a Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield Community Insurance Co. Blue Cross of California Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Plan of Georgia Inc. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Georgia Inc. Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc. Anthem Health Plans of Virginia Inc. Anthem Health Plans of Kentucky Inc. Anthem Health Plans Inc. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed UNICARE Life & Health Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB/Stable/-- WellPoint Inc. Senior Unsecured A- Commercial Paper A-2 Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc. Subordinated A-