TEXT-Fitch affirms Cleveland Cuyahoga Cty Port Authority, Ohio

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following rating of the Cleveland Cuyahoga County Port Authority (the port authority): --$680,000 development revenue bonds (city of Brecksville project) affirmed at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are payable from semi-annual lease payments, subject to appropriation, from the city of Brecksville to the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority. KEY RATING DRIVERS HIGH CITY CREDIT QUALITY, ELEVATED APPROPRIATION RISK: The rating reflects the strong credit characteristics of the city of Brecksville as well as elevated appropriation risk given the non-essentiality of the leased asset and lack of recourse for bondholders in the event of non-appropriation. WEALTHY CLEVELAND SUBURB: Brecksville exhibits a highly favorable socioeconomic profile. STRONG FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: High fund balance levels provide the city with ample financial flexibility to protect it against potential declines resulting from the recent departure of the city's largest employer. MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVELS: Modest debt issuance and use of a dedicated income tax for internal funding of capital projects result in a relatively small debt load. CREDIT SUMMARY STRONG SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE OFFSETS CLOSURE OF LEADING EMPLOYER The affluent suburb of Brecksville is located 15 miles south of Cleveland, to which many residents commute for employment. The city has actively encouraged economic development and a significant light industrial sector provides additional employment opportunities. The recent closing of the veteran's administration (VA) hospital resulted in the loss of over 1,500 jobs, but the city has already begun efforts to redevelop the land. Taxable assessed value has shown growth in recent years and additional anticipated growth should continue that trend. The most recent resident per capita income levels are 165% of the state and 152% of the nation, reflecting the city's very high wealth levels. Tax rates are moderate as the city's operating millage is currently 15% below its charter limitation. LEASE PAYMENTS SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATION The obligation of the city to make lease payments to the port authority is subject to annual renewal and appropriation. The city subleases the property, for a nominal annual rent of $10, to a large beer distributorship which has built a complex there. The city has made all payments in a timely fashion, and Fitch expects timely payments to continue through the remaining two years of the debt, as the operation continues to perform satisfactorily and generates significant income tax revenue. Nevertheless, the inability of the trustee to re-let the property in case of non-appropriation by the city represents a structural weakness. HEALTHY FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY Financial operations are characterized by conservative budgeting and maintenance of ample reserves. Unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned as per GASB 54) was equivalent to a high 54% of spending in 2011. While the city expects to draw modestly on general fund balance in 2012 and 2013, Fitch expects reserve levels to remain comfortable. The city's largest revenue source is its income tax, making up approximately 75% of revenues. The recent closing of the city's largest employer and taxpayer, a VA hospital, is expected to result in a $1.5 million income tax revenue decline in addition to job losses. The city is actively pursuing redevelopment opportunities for this property, and has had other notable developments that will help to offset this loss. The city has taken steps to adjust to that loss by gradually reducing the amount of income tax revenue in the budget and by cutting expenditures, and Fitch expects the loss to be manageable given the city's budgetary flexibility. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN The city's debt profile is favorable and an historically minor amount of borrowing and systematic internal funding for capital needs results in a moderate 2.1% overall debt burden of market value. Payout is rapid and identified future borrowing needs are minimal. The city participates in two state-run pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB plans) and makes all required payments. Along with debt service, annual fixed cost payments sum to a manageable 18% of spending. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, LoanPerformance, Inc., IHS Global Insight. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria