FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Pennsylvania Infrastructure 2005A rev at 'AAA'
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Pennsylvania Infrastructure 2005A rev at 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AAA' rating on the following Pennsylvania
Infrastructure Investment Authority (Pennvest) bonds:

--$3.9 million outstanding loan pool program revenue bonds (1990 indenture) 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY 

The bonds are secured by loan repayments payable from local government entities,
reserves, and investment earnings. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS 

STRONG FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that 
Pennvest's revolving fund program can continue to pay bond debt service even 
with portfolio loan defaults of 100.0% (the default tolerance rate) through 
final maturity in 2014. This is in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default 
hurdle of 40.9% as produced using Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC), 
which is derived based on overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating 
of underlying borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration.

SOLID PROGRAM MANAGEMENT: Pennvest maintains formal monthly loan monitoring 
procedures. While there are no delinquent or defaulted borrowers in the pledged 
portfolio, Pennvest has experienced certain loan defaults and delinquencies in 
its direct loan pool, which are not pledged to bond holders.

STRONG LOAN SECURITY: The underlying loan security is strong with all loans 
backed by the borrowers' general obligation or utility system pledges, or a 
combination of both. 

CREDIT PROFILE 

Established in 1988, Pennvest provides loans and grants to Pennsylvania 
localities and some private entities for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater,
and nonpoint source pollution control system improvements. Pennvest has no plans
to issue additional bonds to fund loans under the 1990 bond indenture. 

OVERCOLLATERALIZATION AND RESERVES SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCE BONDS 

All pledged loan repayments are projected to provide minimum annual debt service
coverage of 4.7 times (x) until final bond maturity in 2014. The program also 
maintains a debt service reserve fund totaling approximately $2 million, which 
is currently invested in a collateralized repurchase agreement. The program can 
withstand 100% loan defaults even if the available reserve fund is not applied. 

PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS 

The pledged loan pool of 82 borrowers is concentrated with the largest ten 
borrowers accounting for approximately 74% of the total portfolio. The entire 
loan principal is secured by general obligation, utility system, or combination 
pledges. 

The loan portfolio is well seasoned as it was funded from Pennvest bond proceeds
and commonwealth contributions from 1988 to 1994. 


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.  The ratings 
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has 
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.