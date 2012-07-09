FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Goodman European Logistics Fund 'BBB-'
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 4:07 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Goodman European Logistics Fund 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- We assess Luxembourg-incorporated real estate company Goodman European 
Logistics Fund, FCP-FIS (GELF) as having a "satisfactory" business risk 
profile, underpinned by a diversified portfolio of modern logistics assets and 
a track record of profitable growth.
     -- We assess GELF's financial risk profile as "intermediate," reflecting 
the fund's deleveraging actions in progress and our anticipation that the fund 
will operate within its revised gearing target of 40%.
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to GELF.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that GELF will continue its 
strategy of investing in prime logistics assets within the parameters of a 
conservative gearing target, and that it will maintain the income quality of 
its existing portfolio.

Rating Action 
On July 9, 2012, Standard and Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BBB-' 
long-term corporate credit rating to Luxembourg-incorporated property fund 
Goodman European Logistics Fund, FCP-FIS (GELF). The outlook is stable.

Rationale 
The rating reflects our view of GELF's "satisfactory" business risk profile 
and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

GELF's "satisfactory" business risk profile is underpinned by the fund's 
strategy of long-term holding and renting of real estate logistics assets, 
with limited exposure to development activities. (GELF currently estimates 
development activities at less than 3% of gross asset value.)

We also assess positively the fund's track record since inception in December 
2006. This is evident from a 97% occupancy rate and 80% retention rate as of 
March 31, 2012, which support our forecast of continued income stability 
across the portfolio. In our view, the fund benefits from an experienced 
management team and access to an active acquisition pipeline under its 
contractual arrangements with Australia-based real estate company Goodman 
Group (Goodman; BBB/Stable/--).

GELF's portfolio, including its joint ventures with Goodman and properties 
under construction, is valued at about EUR1.7 billion. It comprises 92 assets 
located primarily in the Western European markets of Germany, France, and The 
Netherlands. While we take a positive view of this geographic diversification 
across attractive logistics locations, we see this as partly offset by some 
concentration in tenant exposure. The largest tenant, Kuehne + Nagel 
International AG (not rated), accounts for about 15% of total income. 

Furthermore, we anticipate that prevailing macroeconomic conditions may 
continue to make tenants cautious, thereby shortening the average lease term 
on renewal. Notwithstanding this possibility, the weighted average lease to 
the next break currently stands at 4.9 years, and we think that the fund 
should benefit from acquisitions in progress, which carry longer lease lengths.

The "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects the fund's financial 
policy, which in our view takes a moderate approach to risk. This is evident 
from GELF's recent downward revision of its maximum gearing target to 40%. In 
addition, GELF's actions to deleverage the capital structure following a EUR350 
million equity commitment in December 2011 have resulted in a reduction in the 
Standard and Poor's-adjusted loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to 45.1% on March 31, 
2012, from 50.2% at financial year-end 2011 (December 31). On this date, EUR247 
million of these funds are available to draw down over 2012 to finance 
committed acquisitions and new property acquisitions. 

In addition, we note that the fund benefits from relatively stable, recurring 
cash flows, which we project will continue to provide adjusted EBITDA interest 
coverage of close to 3x. We also note that, following a debt refinancing at 
the end of 2011, the fund has reduced the proportion of secured debt in GELF's 
debt financings from 100% to 50%, resulting in a large unencumbered asset 
base. Furthermore, we believe that GELF enjoys adequate cash flow and headroom 
under its covenants. 

Offsetting these factors, we view the fund's financing arrangements as 
constrained given the low average debt duration of 3.3 years, medium-term 
refinancing requirements, and reliance on bank debt. We understand, however, 
that the fund is actively exploring opportunities to diversify its funding 
sources and lengthen its debt maturities through issuance in the debt capital 
markets.

Liquidity
We classify GELF's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, since we 
estimate that funding sources will exceed uses over the 12 months to March 31, 
2012, by more than 1.2x.

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate that liquidity needs over the next 12 months 
mainly consist of:
     -- About EUR125 million of remaining contractual acquisitions.
     -- 100% disbursement of distributable earnings to the unit holders.

Supporting these requirements as of March 31, 2012, is our forecast of:
     -- Funds from operations from the existing portfolio and committed 
acquisitions of about EUR70 million over 12 months.
     -- An equity drawdown of about EUR150 million.
     -- Available unrestricted cash of EUR52.6 million.
     -- Undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR95 million.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of GELF's stable and recurring cash 
flows, underpinned by high occupancy and retention rates from a good-quality 
portfolio of modern logistics assets. We believe that through continued active 
asset management, the fund will maintain EBITDA interest coverage of more than 
2.5x on a fully adjusted basis. We also forecast that the fund will finance 
future acquisitions conservatively, in line with its revised gearing target, 
such that the LTV ratio will stabilize at about 45%.

Ratings upside is contingent on the fund addressing its medium-term 
refinancing requirements and extending its average debt maturity. We would 
also take a positive view of progress toward further diversification of 
funding sources, while maintaining the significant unencumbered asset base.

We could take a negative rating action if debt protection metrics deteriorated 
such that adjusted EBITDA interest coverage fell to less than 2.5x. We would 
also view negatively a protracted increase in the LTV ratio to more than 50%, 
which might result from the adoption of a more aggressive debt-funded 
acquisition strategy. However, we anticipate that GELF's active asset 
management should allow it to address the risk to LTV stability from a gradual 
erosion in asset values.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 
June 21, 2011
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
New Rating

Goodman European Logistics Fund, FCP-FIS
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/--     


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
