TEXT-S&P affirms BE Aerospace notes at 'BB'

Overview -- U.S.-based aircraft part supplier BE Aerospace Inc. announced plans to issue a $675 million add-on to its existing 5.25% notes and use proceeds to pay down $600 million of 8.5% notes. -- We are affirming our 'BB' issue and '5' recovery rating on the 5.25% notes as well as the 'BB' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that higher earnings will enable credit metric improvement over the next year. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on U.S.-based BE Aerospace International Inc. The outlook remains stable. We affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on BE Aerospace Inc.'s 5.25% unsecured notes, maturing in 2022, following the announcement of the company's planned $675 million add-on. The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive modest (10%-30%) recovery in a payment default. Rationale We expect the U.S.-based aircraft parts supplier to use proceeds of its planned $675 million add-on to its existing 5.25% notes to repay $600 million 8.5% unsecured notes and pay the related fees and premium. We believe this will result in roughly $16 million in annual interest savings. We continue to expect that the company's earnings will increase, with a boost from recently acquired operations, and that commercial aerospace market conditions will be solid in 2012. This should allow credit protection measures to recover sufficiently over the next year following a debt-financed acquisition earlier in 2012, with funds from operations to debt of 20%-25% and debt to EBITDA of 2.5x-3x. Our ratings on BE Aerospace also take into account the risks associated with the cyclical global airline industry as well as the relatively small size of the markets the company serves. We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant," as our criteria define the terms. Liquidity Liquidity is "strong" according to our criteria. We expect sources to exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the next 12 months and 1x over the next two years. In addition, we expect that sources would exceed uses over the next year even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%. As of March 31, 2012, the company had $420 million of cash and no drawings on its $750 million revolver that matures in 2015. Free cash flow was $241 million in 2011. We expect free cash flow to be slightly less in 2012, as the company increases capital spending to support supplier furnished equipment programs (specifically in response to the Boeing 737 modular lavatory systems award). We also expect capital expenditures to increase to $125 million in 2012, from $76 million last year, and to remain somewhat elevated in 2013 to support recent program awards. The revolving credit facility currently has a maximum leverage covenant (net debt to EBITDA) of 4.25x and a minimum interest coverage covenant of 2.25x. The company was comfortably in compliance with these covenants as of March 31, 2012, and we expect it to remain so over the next year. The company does not have any material debt maturities until 2018. Recovery analysis Please see the upcoming full recovery report, to be published on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect earnings to increase because of strong demand for new aircraft parts combined with stable aftermarket demand and the contribution from acquisitions. This should enable BE Aerospace to restore credit protection measures to levels more appropriate for the ratings following an increase in debt to finance an acquisition in early 2012. Our ratio expectations include total debt to EBITDA improving to less than 3x and FFO to total debt increasing to about 25% over the next year. We could lower the ratings if weaker-than-anticipated market conditions, operating shortfalls, or problems with acquisitions reduce FFO to total debt to less than 20% and raise total debt to EBITDA to more than 3.5x without a likely recovery. We could raise the ratings if earnings and cash flow generation consistently strengthen FFO to total debt to more than 35%. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed BE Aerospace Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Senior secured $750 mil. revolver due 2015 BBB Recovery rating 1 Senior unsecured $600 mil. 8.5% notes due 2018 BB Recovery rating 5 $650 mil. 6.875% notes due 2020 BB Recovery rating 5 $1.175 bil. 5.25% notes due 2022 BB Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.