TEXT-Fitch: AMC's ratings unaffected by amendments

July 9 - AMC Entertainment, Inc.'s (AMC) amendments and waivers to several of its debt documents have no effect on the company's current ratings or Outlook, according to Fitch Ratings. AMC amended its bank credit facility, and obtained waivers and amendments for both its 8.75% Senior Notes due 2019 and its 9.75% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2020. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. These amendments and waivers prevent the proposed acquisition of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC Parent) by Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd. (Wanda) from triggering change of control provisions under the debt agreements. After the acquisition closes, AMC intends to reduce debt by approximately $140 million by paying down all of the outstanding 8% senior subordinated notes due 2014. Proceeds are expected to include $90 million from cash on hand and $50 million from funds contributed by Wanda. Fitch notes that as part of the amendment, pricing on both the 2016 and 2018 term loans increased approximately 75 and 50 basis points, respectively. The term loan due December 2016 ($470 million outstanding) will now have a LIBOR floor of 1.00% (there was previously no LIBOR floor). This would have in effect increased the reported interest rate as of March 29, 2012 from 3.49% to 4.25% (based on the 2016 term loans' 3.25% margin over LIBOR). The pricing on the term loan due January 2018 ($300 million outstanding) will increase to LIBOR plus 375 basis points (bps) from 325 bps. The term loan due 2018 already had a 1.00% LIBOR floor in place. The increased interest cost associated with the higher term loan pricing (Fitch calculates an additional $5 million in annual interest) is more than offset by the $140 million reduction in 8% coupon debt ($11 million in annual interest). Fitch views the acquisition and the reduction in debt as beneficial for the credit profile. Wanda is a strategic buyer and removes the private equity ownership exit overhang. However, Fitch expects to maintain the current ratings and Outlook. To date, the 2012 box office has been solid, up 8.4% according to Box Office Mojo. Fitch believes this has mostly been driven by attendance gains. However, it may be challenging for the 2013 film slate to match this year's performance. The Outlook reflects the weak credit metrics (interest coverage, EBITDA margins and gross leverage) relative to the ratings. Fitch notes that the fourth fiscal quarter (ending March 2012) drove improved credit metrics, Fitch EBITDA margins of 12.3% and interest coverage of 2x, as of the last twelve months (LTM) ending March 29, 2012. Relative to its peers, Fitch believes AMC should be able to maintain Fitch calculated EBITDA margins greater than 12%. EBITDA margins had fallen below this level, LTM March 2011 margins were 10.4% and reached as low as 9.5% as of LTM December 2011, but have rebounded in the most recent quarter. The Outlook may be stabilized over the next 9 to 15 months if AMC can demonstrate average interest coverage above 2x. Meaning, in strong performing box office years interest coverage may be higher to provide cushion for weaker box office years. Given Fitch's expectations for a challenging 2013 box office, Fitch will need to be comfortable that the credit metrics could weather a mid-single digit decline in attendance. Also, Fitch is currently comfortable with the level of disclosure and access to management regarding future financial and operating strategy. RATING RATIONALE: --Fitch believes movie exhibition will continue to be a key promotion window for the movie studios' biggest/most profitable releases. --Fitch expects that attendance and box office revenues should be supported by the 2012 healthy film slate. --Fitch notes that concession revenues have grown in the low-to-mid single digits over the last few years. While Fitch does not anticipate a significant decline in concession per patron, Fitch remains cautious that high-margin concessions (which represent 27% of AMC's total revenues and carry 86% gross margins), may be vulnerable to reduced per-guest concession spending due to economic cyclical factors or a re-acceleration of commodity prices. --The ratings factor in the intermediate/long-term risks associated with increased competition from at-home entertainment media, limited control over revenue trends, the pressure on film distribution windows, increasing indirect competition from other distribution channels (such as VOD, the Internet and DVD), and high operating leverage (which could make theater operators free cash flow negative during periods of reduced attendance). --For the long term, Fitch continues to expect that the movie exhibitor industry will be challenged in growing attendance and any potential attendance declines will offset some of the growth in average ticket prices. --In addition, AMC and its peers rely on the quality, quantity, and timing of movie product, all factors out of management's control. LIQUIDITY As of March 29, 2012, liquidity included $272.3 million in cash at AMC and $180 million available under its $192.5 million secured credit facility due 2015. The secured credit agreement contains a secured leverage covenant of 3.25x, which is calculated on a net basis. Fitch does not believe the company is at risk of breaching this covenant. Current amortization on the AMC term loans are $8.0 million annually. AMC's next significant maturities include $140 million in subordinated notes due 2014 (expected to be repaid upon completion of the acquisition), approximately $470 million in term loans due 2016, $300 million term loans due 2018, $600 million in senior unsecured notes due 2019 and $600 million in subordinated notes due 2020. Fitch calculated free cash flow (FCF) for the latest 12 months was $58 million. Fitch expects FCF to be slightly positive for fiscal years ended 2012 and 2013. Fitch recognizes that AMC, if needed, could generate additional liquidity by divesting its holding in National CineMedia Inc. (NCM). Fitch notes that the company has a low tax basis in its NCM interest, reducing AMC's net proceeds. LEVERAGE As of March 29, 2011, Fitch calculates lease adjusted gross leverage at 5.9x, unadjusted gross leverage at 6.9x and, if the NCM dividend is included in EBITDA, unadjusted gross leverage is at 6.4x. RECOVERY RATINGS AMC's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of the company and, hence, recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a liquidation. Fitch estimates an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.3 billion using a 5 times (x) multiple and including an estimate for AMC's 16% stake in National CineMedia LLC (NCM) of approximately $150 million. Based on this enterprise valuation, overall recovery for total debt is approximately 50% (this is before any administrative claims). The 'RR1' Recovery Rating for the company's secured bank facilities reflects Fitch's belief that 91% - 100% expected recovery is reasonable. While Fitch does not assign Recovery Ratings for the company's operating lease obligations, it is assumed the company rejects only 30% of its remaining $2.5 billion in operating lease commitments due to their significance to the operations in a going-concern scenario and is liable for 15% of those rejected values (at a net present value). The 'RR5' Recovery Ratings for AMC's senior unsecured notes (equal in ranking to the rejected operating leases) reflect an expectation of 11% - 30% recovery. Fitch assumes a nominal concession payment is made to the subordinate debt holders in order to secure their support of a reorganization plan. The 'CCC/RR6' rating for AMC's senior subordinated notes reflects Fitch's expectation for nominal recovery. Fitch currently rates AMC as follows: AMC --IDR 'B'; --Senior secured credit facilities 'BB/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR5'; --Senior subordinated notes 'CCC/RR6'. The rating Outlook is Negative.