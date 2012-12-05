FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch raises 2, affirms 8 classes of 2 Ford Credit trusts
December 5, 2012 / 10:27 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch raises 2, affirms 8 classes of 2 Ford Credit trusts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 - Fitch Ratings affirms eight and upgrades two classes from Ford
Credit Auto Owner Trust (FCAOT) 2010-A and 2010-B transactions, as part of its
ongoing surveillance process.

The rating affirmations and upgrades are a result of strong loss coverage due to
increasing credit enhancement available to the notes. The collateral pools
continue to perform within Fitch's expectations, with 2010-A and 2010-B
experiencing 62 and 64 basis points of losses to date, respectively. In
addition, both transactions are able to withstand stress scenarios consistent
with the updated ratings and make full payments to investors in accordance with
the terms of the documents.

The ratings reflect the quality of Ford Motor Credit Company's retail auto loan
originations, the strength of its servicing capabilities, and the sound
financial and legal structure of the transaction.

The ratings are as follows:

2010-A
--Class A-3 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-4 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class B notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class C notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class D notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.

2010-B
--Class A-3 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class A-4 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class B notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class C notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--Class D notes upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related research:
--'U.S. Auto Loan ABS Rating Criteria' (April 16, 2012);
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for U.S. Auto Loan ABS
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria

