TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Muni Fund 2

July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took the following rating actions on three Nuveen Georgia Municipal Funds: -- We assigned our long-term 'AAA' ratings to two series of MuniFund term preferred shares (MTP shares) from Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (the acquiring fund); -- We withdrew our 'AAA' ratings on one series of MTP shares each from Nuveen Georgia Premium Income Municipal Fund and Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund ; and -- We affirmed our long-term 'AAA' rating on one series of MTP shares from Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (see list). We withdrew the ratings on the two series because the funds merged with the acquiring fund. The withdrawals follow the exchange of these MTP shares for the newly issued MTP shares. The assigned long-term ratings on the MTP shares are based on our view that the sale of the assets providing overcollateralization support to each series of MTP shares is sufficient to generate enough proceeds to repay their liquidation value. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities, Aug. 31, 2010 -- Closed-End Leveraged Funds: Criteria And Rating Process, April 29, 2003 -- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End Leveraged Funds, Dec. 19, 2002 RATING ACTIONS Issue Rating Amount To From (mil. $) Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2.65% series 2015 MTP shares NR AAA 14.340 Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 2.65% series 2015 #1 MTP shares AAA 28.340 2.65% series 2015 #2 MTP shares AAA 14.340 2.65% series 2015 MTP shares AAA AAA 32.265 Nuveen Georgia Premium Income Municipal Fund 2.65% series 2015 MTP shares NR AAA 28.340 MTP--MuniFund term preferred shares. NR--Not rated.