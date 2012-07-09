FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Muni Fund 2
July 9, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Muni Fund 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took the following rating
actions on three Nuveen Georgia Municipal Funds:

     -- We assigned our long-term 'AAA' ratings to two series of MuniFund term 
preferred shares (MTP shares) from Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal 
Fund 2 (the acquiring fund);
     -- We withdrew our 'AAA' ratings on one series of MTP shares each from 
Nuveen Georgia Premium Income Municipal Fund and Nuveen Georgia
Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund ; and
     -- We affirmed our long-term 'AAA' rating on one series of MTP shares 
from Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (see list).

We withdrew the ratings on the two series because the funds merged with the 
acquiring fund. The withdrawals follow the exchange of these MTP shares for 
the newly issued MTP shares.

The assigned long-term ratings on the MTP shares are based on our view that 
the sale of the assets providing overcollateralization support to each series 
of MTP shares is sufficient to generate enough proceeds to repay their 
liquidation value.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available at 
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value 
Securities, Aug. 31, 2010
     -- Closed-End Leveraged Funds: Criteria And Rating Process, April 29, 2003
     -- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End 
Leveraged Funds, Dec. 19, 2002
 
RATING ACTIONS

Issue                                  Rating                 Amount
                                   To         From          (mil. $)
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund
2.65% series 2015 MTP shares       NR         AAA             14.340

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2
2.65% series 2015 #1 MTP shares    AAA                        28.340
2.65% series 2015 #2 MTP shares    AAA                        14.340
2.65% series 2015 MTP shares       AAA        AAA             32.265

Nuveen Georgia Premium Income Municipal Fund
2.65% series 2015 MTP shares       NR         AAA             28.340

MTP--MuniFund term preferred shares. NR--Not rated.

0 : 0
