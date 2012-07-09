FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen N. Carolina Premium Income Muni Fund
July 9, 2012 / 6:17 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen N. Carolina Premium Income Muni Fund

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took the following rating
actions on four Nuveen North Carolina Municipal Funds:

     -- We assigned our long-term 'AAA' ratings to three series of MuniFund 
term preferred shares (MTP shares) from Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income 
Municipal Fund (the acquiring fund);
     -- We withdrew our 'AAA' ratings on one series of MTP shares each from 
Nuveen North Carolina Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, Nuveen North
Carolina Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2, and Nuveen North
Carolina Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 ; and
     -- We affirmed our long-term 'AAA' ratings on two series of MTP shares 
from Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund (see list).

We withdrew the ratings on the two series because the funds merged with the 
acquiring fund. The withdrawals follow the exchange of these MTP shares for 
the newly issued MTP shares.

The assigned long-term ratings on the MTP shares are based on our view that 
the sale of the assets providing overcollateralization support to each series 
of MTP shares is sufficient to generate enough proceeds to repay their 
liquidation value.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available at 
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value 
Securities, Aug. 31, 2010
     -- Closed-End Leveraged Funds: Criteria And Rating Process, April 29, 2003
     -- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End 
Leveraged Funds, Dec. 19, 2002
 
RATING ACTIONS

Issue                                  Rating                 Amount
                                   To         From          (mil. $)
Nuveen North Carolina Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund
2.60% series 2015 MTP shares       NR         AAA             16.600

Nuveen North Carolina Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2
2.60% series 2015 MTP shares       NR         AAA             29.700

Nuveen North Carolina Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3
2.65% series 2015 MTP shares       NR         AAA             28.725

Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund
2.60% series 2015 MTP shares       AAA                        16.600
2.60% series 2015 #1 MTP shares    AAA                        29.700
2.65% series 2015 #1 MTP shares    AAA                        28.725

2.65% series 2015 MTP shares       AAA        AAA             24.300
2.60% series 2016 MTP shares       AAA        AAA             25.535
             
MTP--MuniFund term preferred shares. NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
