FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Navistar International rating to 'B'
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 6:38 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Navistar International rating to 'B'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- Truck manufacturer Navistar International Corp. revised its
product strategy after its in-cylinder emissions control technology failed EPA
engine certification.
     -- We are skeptical about the company's prospects for profitability in 
the near term.
     -- We are downgrading Navistar to 'B' from 'B+' and removing our ratings 
from CreditWatch.
     -- The rating outlook is negative, reflecting the numerous challenges the 
company faces in executing its alternative business plan.

Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 
Navistar International Corp., including the corporate credit rating to 'B' 
from 'B+'. At the same time, we removed our ratings on Navistar from 
CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on June 7, 
2012. The rating outlook is negative.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects the operational and financial challenges resulting from 
the EPA's refusal to certify Navistar's engines with respect to emissions 
standards. The truck manufacturer intended its in-cylinder emissions 
technology to provide a competitive advantage. But without EPA approval, 
Navistar needed to adopt a fallback approach. Its engines will now incorporate 
both its current emissions controls and the competing urea-based technology. 

Executing the transition involves engineering and production changes and added 
costs. Navistar expects that it will make some of its modified engine 
offerings available in early 2013; the rest will follow on an unspecified 
timetable. Market acceptance may be a significant challenge, in our opinion, 
creating difficulty for the company to recoup the added costs. Navistar's 
credit ratios are indicative of a highly leveraged financial profile. The 
company already has an equity deficit, and we estimate the ratio of debt to 
EBITDA (adjusted for the captive finance operation) will be about 8x. 

Liquidity
Liquidity is less than adequate, as our criteria define this, even while 
Navistar's cash and credit availability are substantial in absolute terms. 
Year-to-date, the company has incurred large cash outflows. Total cash and 
marketable securities fell approximately half a billion dollars in the fiscal 
first half (ended April 30). Although Navistar has a historical pattern of 
better performance in its second half, this year may be more unpredictable 
because of the changes surrounding its engine offerings, previously announced 
inventory accumulation, and lower levels of military business. We assume that 
implementation of the new product strategy will require higher capital 
spending as well. 

Outlook
The outlook for our rating on Navistar is negative. We consider it 
increasingly unlikely that Navistar can avoid a full-year operating loss 
(adjusted for one-time items, such as reversal of tax reserves). The issues 
facing the company's Class 8 trucks are compounded by declining sales of 
military vehicles and parts, and deteriorating medium-duty truck demand.

We could lower Navistar's ratings further in several scenarios. The first is 
the engine strategy encountering new setbacks, because that effort is key to 
re-establishing profitability. Moreover, if the commercial truck recovery 
takes longer than we expect, we could lower the ratings as financial metrics 
weaken. We could also lower ratings if liquidity remains near seasonal lows or 
deteriorates further. 

The equity stakes held by two activist shareholders adds complexity, but is 
not a ratings consideration at this stage, especially given the level of the 
current ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Downgraded; Ratings Off Watch
                                  To               From
Navistar International Corp.
Navistar Financial Corp.
 Corporate credit rating          B/Negative/--    B+/Watch Neg/--

Navistar International Corp.
 Senior unsecured                 B                B+/Watch Neg
  Recovery rating                 4                4
 Subordinated                     CCC+             B-/Watch Neg
  Recovery rating                 6                   6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.