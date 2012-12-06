FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P rates Kaspi Bank

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- In our opinion, Kazakhstan-based Kaspi Bank has an adequate
business position, moderate capital and earnings, a moderate risk position,
average funding, and adequate liquidity.
     -- We also believe Kaspi Bank is a bank with moderate systemic importance 
in Kazakhstan, reflecting the substantial size of its retail activities.
     -- We have assigned our 'BB-' long-term, 'B' short-term, and 'kzA-' 
national scale ratings to Kaspi Bank.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank will continue its 
focused growth without changing its risk appetite. We anticipate that Kaspi 
Bank's capitalization and liquidity will stay at the current levels, its 
profitability further improve, and its asset quality deteriorate only 
modestly, while its loan portfolio grows over the next 12-24 months. 
 
Rating Action
As previously announced on Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
assigned its 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings to 
Kazakhstan-based Kaspi Bank JSC. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we 
assigned a 'kzA-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to the bank.

Rationale
The ratings reflect the 'bb-' anchor for a bank operating primarily in 
Kazakhstan, as well as Kaspi Bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate" 
capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and 
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone 
credit profile (SACP) is 'b+'. The long-term counterparty credit rating 
(issuer credit rating; ICR) factors in one notch of uplift above the SACP to 
reflect the bank's "moderate" systemic importance in Kazakhstan, reflecting 
the large size of its retail operations.

Our assessment of Kaspi Bank's business position as "adequate" reflects its 
strong franchise in retail loans and deposits in Kazakhstan and a focused 
growth strategy. It is a midsize Kazakh bank, ranking No. 9 by assets, which 
stood at Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 516 billion ($3.5 billion) on Sept. 30, 2012. 
It is the largest bank by retail loans in Kazakhstan, with a market share of 
14.3%, and the fourth largest by retail term deposits, with a market share of 
10.1%. 

We consider the bank to be capable of maintaining this strong competitive 
position because it entered the market earlier than peers and benefits from 
the current difficulties of other large Kazakh banks, most of them wrestling 
with high problem loans inherited from the 2008 crisis. The bank's aim is to 
become the leader in mass market retail banking in Kazakhstan. 

Kaspi Bank's key success factor has been continuous improvements to its 
processes and systems, enabling it to achieve a high degree of automation, 
standardization, and control. Kaspi Bank's customer-centric business model 
facilitates high brand recognition across the country, comparable so far only 
with that of Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (BB/Stable/B), the 
second-largest bank in the country and largest domestic retail franchise. 
Although growth is directed at the mass retail segment, Kaspi Bank continues 
to service its existing customer base of corporate and small and midsize 
enterprises (SME) clients. 

Our assessment of Kaspi Bank's capital and earnings as "moderate" reflects our 
expectation that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments will 
remain about 6.0%-6.5% over the next 18 months. RAC at year-end 2011 was 6.1% 
before diversification and 5.0% after. Shareholders do not plan capital 
injections in the next 24 months, while small dividends are paid out only on 
preference shares. 

The bank posted a moderate loss in 2009, and since then the bank's 
profitability has been on an upward trend. We expect a positive trend in the 
net interest margin over the next 24 months, supported by a growing share of 
high-margin consumer finance lending and stable cost of funding. We expect 
that Kaspi Bank will keep growth in operating expenses under control, despite 
a need for significant investments in franchise development and technology. 
Thus the cost-to-income ratio will remain stable at around 30%-35%. 

Our "moderate" assessment of Kaspi Bank's risk position balances its rapid 
growth in Kazakhstan's high-risk consumer finance sector and our expectation 
of rising credit costs with the bank's well-developed risk management policies 
and procedures, enabling it to closely monitor its loan portfolio. Over the 
past three years the bank has been actively growing its retail loan portfolio, 
but growth rates are expected to reduce in the medium term. One positive is 
that the retail loan portfolio growth was fully funded with retail deposits. 

Individual loan concentrations as a percentage of total adjusted capital are 
comparable with those of peers, but the bank expects them to reduce further 
because of shrinking corporate and SME business. Exposure to the risky 
construction and real estate segment and lending in foreign currency are 
significantly below the sector average. Kaspi Bank's nonperforming loans 
(NPLs; 90 days overdue) remained stable in 2012 and were 15.1% of total loans 
on Sept. 30, 2012, but are expected to slightly increase in the medium term as 
the loan portfolio matures. 

In our opinion, Kaspi Bank's funding is "average" and liquidity is "adequate", 
reflecting its strong domestic franchise in retail deposits. Customer deposits 
accounted for 80% of total funding on Sept. 30, 2012, of which 80% were retail 
deposits. The loan-to-deposit ratio of 108% on the same date compares well 
against the system average. Liquid assets accounted for 19% of total assets 
and 27% of total customer deposits on Nov. 1, 2012, which we consider 
adequate. 

The ICR on Kaspi Bank is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view 
of the bank's "moderate" systemic importance in Kazakhstan, as the largest 
domestic bank by retail loans and the fourth largest by retail term deposits, 
and our assessment of the government as "supportive". We consider that there 
is a "moderate" likelihood that Kaspi Bank would receive extraordinary support 
from the government if needed. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that Kaspi Bank will 
continue its focused growth without changing its risk appetite. We anticipate 
that the bank's capitalization and liquidity will stay at the current levels, 
profitability will further improve, and asset quality will deteriorate only 
modestly, while its loan portfolio grows over the next 12-24 months. 

We could lower the ratings if, contrary to our expectations, the bank's 
capitalization weakened, with our projected RAC ratio before adjustments for 
diversification falling to less than 5% because of higher-than-expected loan 
expansion or poor earnings generation capacity. We may also consider a 
negative rating action if the bank departs from its focused growth strategy, 
resulting in a material deterioration of asset quality or increasing loan 
concentrations.

At this stage, we consider ratings upside to be limited. We would consider a 
positive rating action if we were to notice a significant strengthening of the 
bank's capitalization, mainly due to shareholder capital injections, resulting 
in a RAC ratio before adjustments of more than 10%, which is not our base-case 
scenario, though. Improvement of asset quality measures, notably capacity to 
stabilize growth in NPLs in absolute terms, would benefit the ratings, but we 
believe this is unlikely in the context of high loan growth and the given 
riskiness of consumer finance lending. 
 
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating                  BB-/Stable/B

SACP                                  b+                   
  Anchor                              bb-                  
  Business Position                   Adequate (0)         
  Capital and Earnings                Moderate (0)         
  Risk Position                       Moderate (-1)        
  Funding and Liquidity               Average              
                                      and Adequate (0)     

Support                               +1                   
  GRE Support                         0                    
  Group Support                       0                    
  Sovereign Support                   +1                   

Additional Factors                    0                    
 
Ratings List
New Rating

Kaspi Bank JSC
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Stable/B       
 Kazakhstan National Scale              kzA- 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

