FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P comments on Capital Power LP and ENMAX Corp
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P comments on Capital Power LP and ENMAX Corp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that the announced joint venture between Capital Power L.P. (CPLP; BBB-/Stable/--) and ENMAX Corp. (BBB+/Stable/--) to build, own, and operate the Shepard Energy Centre does not affect the ratings on CPLP, its parent, Capital Power Corp. (CPC; BBB-/Stable/--) or ENMAX. We expect the transaction to close in first-quarter 2013. We believe the joint venture is credit neutral for CPLP and CPC because the financing plan that management has proposed in combination with the current price forecast for electricity, does not cause deterioration of the cash flow adequacy of CPLP below the thresholds consistent with its current rating. In addition, we believe that the joint venture’s rating impact on ENMAX to be relatively neutral. The announcement with respect to Shepard is consistent with the company’s previously announced intention to find a joint-venture partner. Moreover, although the joint venture will reduce ENMAX’s financial commitment to the project, the nature of the tolling agreement with CPLP will result in an increase in imputed debt (Standard & Poor‘s-calculated), which means the overall impact on our adjusted financial metrics will be generally neutral.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.