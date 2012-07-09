FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 7:57 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises International Flavors & Fragrances outlook

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- International Flavors & Fragrances' (IFF's) credit metrics have 
improved thanks to solid operating performance and debt reduction.
     -- We believe continued steadiness in operating performance and stronger 
cash flow generation should further improve the group's financial flexibility. 
     -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 
'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on IFF.
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the 
rating if the company maintains leverage below 2x despite increased capital 
spending to fund its growth initiatives, based on our expectation the 
company's financial policy will continue to be moderate.  

Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on New 
York City-based International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) to positive from 
stable. We also affirmed our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate 
credit ratings on the company. 

Rationale
The revision of the outlook to positive reflects IFF's stronger credit 
measures, and our view that operations should remain sound over the next 12 to 
24 months, thereby building additional flexibility to finance its growth 
objectives. We could consider an upgrade if key credit metrics strengthen 
further, including leverage sustained below 2x. We believe this could occur if 
IFF's profitability remains steady and cash flow generation strengthens in 
line with our expectations, and the company maintains a moderate financial 
policy. The company's leverage has declined from about 3.3x at the end of 2008 
to approximately 2x currently, due to a combination of stronger operating 
performance and debt reduction.

The ratings on IFF reflect our view the company will continue to maintain a 
"satisfactory" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk 
profile. 

IFF's satisfactory business profile reflects its continued strong global 
presence in the flavor and fragrance industries, solid global client base, and 
good portfolio diversification. We expect the company will further benefit 
from positive growth in emerging economies over the next several years, partly 
stimulated by ongoing product innovation, with about 8% of net revenues 
invested in research and development (R&D) annually. The company continues to 
face high exposure to volatile commodity prices, which constitutes about half 
of its cost structure and includes the price of natural flavors, metals, 
plastic, and chemicals, among other raw materials. IFF also faces ongoing 
exposure to global economic weakness, most notably in the fine and beauty 
fragrance segment, where demand is highly discretionary. In addition, we 
believe competition in the fragmented flavor and fragrance segments will 
remain intense; IFF competes with global and regional players, and we believe 
understanding local consumer preferences will continue to be of high 
importance. 

We expect profitability will remain solid over the next year. Our projections 
incorporate the following:
     -- We expect IFF will increase sales at a low-single-digit percentage 
rate, thanks to additional new business wins, market share gains, and 
continued growth in emerging markets, where it has a strong presence. After 
sales growth of about 6% (4% in local currencies) during the fiscal year ended 
Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate growth in the flavor and fragrance market in 
developed countries will be flat to modestly positive over the next two years; 
and we estimate growth will be faster in emerging markets, but somewhat 
moderate, at a mid-single-digit growth rate or higher. We also believe growth 
in flavors will continue to outpace fragrances in 2012.
     -- We estimate fully adjusted EBITDA margins will remain steady and range 
between 21% and 22% in 2011 and 2012, compared to an EBITDA margin of about 
21.4% through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We expect cost inflation to 
moderate based on some recent declines in commodity costs. Still, we believe 
input cost levels, elevated when compared with 2010, will pressure margins, 
but be partly offset by ongoing pricing actions and further streamlining of 
unprofitable businesses. 
     -- We expect capital expenditures as a percentage of sales will be about 
5%, higher than historical levels, based on our expectation that the company 
will use incremental capital spending to fund ongoing manufacturing, and that 
technology investments in emerging market expansion will continue.
     -- We estimate operating cash flow will improve somewhat from 2011 (about 
$189 million), and exceed $300 million annually over the next two years. This 
is mainly based on our expectation for a more favorable working capital 
environment, including an adjustment in payables and lower inventory levels. 
     -- We believe the company will remain prudent in buying back shares, and 
that share repurchase activity will continue to be modest, and if increased, 
will be funded with internally generated cash.

Despite the highly competitive nature of the sector, we believe IFF will 
leverage its creative skills and technology to maintain its solid market 
position. IFF is the third-largest player in the estimated $15 billion to $16 
billion global flavors and fragrances industry, with about 16% to 17% market 
share. The company trails Givaudan, which has approximately a 25% global 
market share, and is slightly smaller than Firmenich. We expect over time IFF 
and its larger peers will gain share from smaller players, which comprise 
about 30% of the industry. 

IFF should continue to benefit from its good geographic diversity 
(approximately 76% of the company's sales were from outside of North America 
in fiscal 2011) and favorable trends in emerging markets, where we expect the 
company will continue to generate more than 45% of its sales. 

Our view of the company's intermediate financial profile is based on our 
expectation that IFF will continue to maintain a strong liquidity position, 
solid cash flow, and a moderate financial policy. We also believe credit 
measures will remain in line or better compared with indicative ratios 
reflective of the company's financial profile, including total debt to EBITDA 
between 2x and 3x, and funds from operations to total debt between 30% and 
45%. Since 2010 the company has used excess cash to pay down debt and has 
implemented cost-cutting initiatives to reduce fixed costs and increase 
operating efficiency. 

Based on our forecasts, we expect key credit protection measures will remain 
steady in 2012. This includes maintaining a ratio of total adjusted debt to 
EBITDA in the 2x area (consistent with leverage and funds flow coverage 
metrics through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012) and funds from operations 
to total debt to increase closer to 35% (from just above 30%) based on our 
forecast that the company will benefit from higher cash flow generation.

Liquidity
We believe IFF's liquidity will remain "strong," based on the following 
factors:
     -- We expect IFF's sources of liquidity (including cash, availability 
under its revolving credit facilities, and free cash flow) will exceed uses 
(debt maturities, capital spending, dividends, working capital requirements, 
and potential shares repurchases) by over 1.5x over the next 12 to 24 months;
     -- We expect sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA 
declines by 30%; 
     -- The company has covenant cushion of more than 50% under its most 
restrictive financial covenant, which is a maximum net debt-to-EBITDA covenant 
of 3.25x. We expect cushion will remain ample and close to current levels 
through the remainder of 2012 and into 2013;
     -- With its current liquidity sources, we believe the company could 
absorb high-impact, low-probability events; and
     -- In our opinion, the company has good access to debt capital markets.

We believe IFF's good operating cash flow generation will remain a key source 
in funding capital expenditures, dividend payments, and future debt repayment, 
and estimate the company's sources of liquidity will cover uses over the next 
two to three years, even under a stressed scenario of EBITDA decline. Cash on 
hand amounted to $77 million as of March 31, 2012. In November 2011 IFF 
entered into a new unsecured revolving credit agreement that provides for 
aggregate availability amounting up to $1.018 billion and matures in November 
2016. IFF had significant availability under its credit facilities, of which 
there are three tranches. Tranche A and tranche B are multicurrency facilities 
(which also serves as a commercial paper backstop) that provide for 
availability of up to U.S. dollar equivalents of $458 million and $354 
million, respectively; tranche C is a Euro-denominated facility that provides 
for availability of up EUR100.5 million. IFF had $134.5 million of total 
borrowings under these credit facilities as of March 31, 2012, with aggregate 
drawdown capacity of about $878.6 million. 

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain and 
potentially further strengthen its key credit measures because of its growing 
emerging markets business and its good operating efficiency. We would consider 
raising the rating in the event the company sustains revenue growth in the 
mid-single digits, maintains EBITDA margins close to current levels, and 
continues to demonstrate a prudent financial policy such that leverage is 
sustained below 2x. 

Alternatively, we could consider revising the outlook back to stable in the 
event profitability falls short of our forecast and/or the company pursues 
shareholder-friendly actions through the resumption of share repurchases, a 
more aggressive dividend policy, or through debt-financed acquisitions, any of 
which could cause leverage to increase closer to 2.5x. We estimate debt would 
need to increase $300 million, or EBITDA decline 20% (at current debt levels), 
for leverage to climb to the 2.5x area or higher. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised
                           To                From
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
 Corporate credit rating   BBB/Positive/A-2  BBB/Stable/A-2

Rating Affirmed
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
 Commercial paper          A-2

