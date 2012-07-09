TEXT-Fitch affirms Summa Health System, Ohio revs

July 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ‘BBB+’ rating on the following debt issued on behalf of Summa Health System (Summa): --$35.6 million series 1998A revenue bonds, Akron, Bath & Copley Joint Township Hospital District (OH); --$101.0 million series 2004A revenue bonds, Akron, Bath & Copley Joint Township Hospital District (OH); --$183.6 million series 2010 revenue bonds, State of Ohio (OH); The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --STABILIZED OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Fiscal 2011 operating profitability continued at the improved levels achieved in fiscal 2010, with operating margin equal to 2.3%, reflecting a significant improvement over the negative 1.0% operating margin achieved in fiscal 2008. --SOLID LIQUIDITY METRICS: Liquidity metrics have strengthened each year since fiscal 2008 and are solid relative to debt with cash to debt equal to 95.8% and cushion ratio equal to 12 times (x) at March 31, 2012. Consolidated days cash on hand was light at 117.7 days, but reflects the impact of the health plan’s higher expense base upon the consolidated financial profile. --MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Summa’s debt burden is moderate with maximum annual debt service (MADS) comprising a light 2.5% of operating revenues and solid MADS coverage by operating EBITDA of 2.9x in 2011 relative to Fitch’s ‘BBB’ category median of 2.3x. --LEADING MARKET SHARE: Summa’s leading and consistent market share of 58% should provide operating strength and stability for the system to further improve its financial profile. --INTEGRATED DELIVERY SYSTEM: A broad operating platform, including a large employed physician group and a health plan with capitation experience, should provide a strong base for implementation of health care reform initiatives. SECURITY: Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the accounts and general intangibles of the obligated group. CREDIT SUMMARY: The rating affirmation is based upon sustained improved operating profitability, solid liquidity metrics, a strong leading market share and the system’s broad base of operations. Except where otherwise noted, Fitch’s financial analysis is based upon Summa’s consolidated financial statements. Summa’s obligated group excludes the employed physician group (Summa Physicians, Inc.) and the health plan (SummaCare). In 2011, the obligated group accounted for 66.7% of operating revenues and 90.4% of unrestricted net assets. Operating margin continued to rebound from negative levels achieved in fiscal 2008 to 2.4% and 2.3% in fiscal 2010 and 2011, respectively, relative to Fitch’s ‘BBB’ category median of 1.7%. Operating profitability in fiscal 2011 was negatively impacted by increased charity care rates and lower inpatient volumes, however these negative factors were offset by improved outpatient volumes, receipt of meaningful use funds and overall expense control. Operating profitability compressed during the three month interim period ending March 31, 2012, however management expects fiscal 2012 results to be on par with or exceed fiscal 2011 results. The compressed 0.4% operating margin reflects lower inpatient volumes and decreased acuity of inpatient cases. Management has developed a performance improvement plan and is holding monthly meetings to monitor operating results and to ensure that fiscal 2012 operating results will at least equal fiscal 2011 levels. On an obligated group only basis, operating profitability exceeds Fitch’s ‘BBB’ category medians. Consolidated results are diluted by the results of the physician group and Summa’s health plan. Operating margins of 4.3% and 4.2% and operating EBITDA margins of 11.1% in fiscal years 2010 and 2011, exceed Fitch’s ‘BBB’ category medians of 1.7% and 8.5%, respectively. Liquidity has increased 48.8% since 2008 to $410.9 million of unrestricted cash and investments at March 31, 2012, equating to 117.7 days cash on hand, 12x cushion ratio and 95.8% cash to debt. While liquidity metrics remain strong relative to debt, days cash on hand remains light for the rating level. However, Fitch notes that consolidated days cash on hand is depressed due to the health plan’s operating expenses. The obligated group’s days cash on hand (which excludes both the health plan and physician’s group) equaled Fitch’s ‘BBB’ category median of 128.6 days. The debt burden is moderate with MADS comprising a light 2.5% of total revenues. The improved profitability and cash flow generation increased MADS coverage to 2.9x operating EBITDA relative to Fitch’s ‘BBB’ median of 2.3x. Total long term debt outstanding equaled $429 million at March 31, 2012 and is approximately 69.6% fixed rate, 10.5% synthetic fixed rate and 19.9% variable rate. Fitch notes that Summa plans to refinance its series 1998A bonds through a direct purchase agreement with an expected closing by the end of July 2012. Summa’s leading market share lends stability to its operations and credit profile. Despite a decrease in utilization, Summa, including joint ventures and affiliates, has maintained a strong primary service area market share of approximately 58% since fiscal 2007. The primary competitor is Akron General Health System which has held a consistent market share of approximately 27%. No other competitor holds a market share of greater than 5%. Summa updated its strategic and capital plans in fiscal 2011. Management projects that routine capital spending will equal 120% of depreciation expense going forward. Capital spending related to information technology is expected to focus upon implementation of enterprise resource planning software, revenue cycle software and improving the infrastructure of its data systems. In addition to the routine capital spending, planning has begun to replace two joint venture hospitals: the Western Reserve Hospital and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center (CCOC). Given that these hospitals are joint ventures, Fitch does not anticipate that either project will have a material impact on Summa’s credit profile. Given Summa’s 40% ownership of the Western Reserve Hospital, the replacement project will not impact Summa’s balance sheet. The CCOC replacement project is in the preliminary planning stages and the final plan of finance is yet to be determined. Given Summa’s less than 50% ownership of CCOC, Fitch does not anticipate that the project will materially impact Summa’s credit profile. Credit concerns include Summa’s high exposure to government payors. Medicare and Medicaid comprised 47% and 15%, respectively, of Summa’s gross patient revenue in fiscal 2011. The high exposure to government payors creates increased vulnerability to state and federal budget cuts. Summa is an integrated delivery system headquartered in Akron, OH, operating eight hospitals, a multispecialty physician group, and a health plan. Four of the hospitals are wholly owned by Summa while three are joint ventures and one hospital is operated under a management agreement. Including the joint ventures and affiliated organizations, total available beds equals 1,171. Total consolidated revenues equaled $1.37 billion in fiscal 2011. Summa covenants to provide annual and quarterly disclosure. Disclosure filed on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s EMMA System.