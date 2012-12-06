TEXT-Fitch affirms FTA Santander 2011-1

Dec 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FTA Santander Consumer Spain Autos 2011-1, as follows: EUR518.1m class A notes: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative EUR71.6m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative EUR63.6m class C notes: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation of the class A, B, and C notes, reflect the availability of significant credit enhancement and the low level of delinquencies in the transaction. Fitch notes that the ratings and Negative Outlook on the class A and B notes are constrained by the cap applied by Fitch to transactions originated in Spain, and the rating of the Spanish sovereign ('BBB'/Negative). The Negative Outlook on the class A and B reflects the Spanish sovereign's outlook. Credit enhancement for the class A, B, and C is 38.65%, 27.69% and 17.96% respectively. Default and losses have yet to occur as these have not yet been provisioned for with a default definition of 12 months. Loans in arrears are in line with other Spanish auto ABS transactions with the 30 days plus delinquencies to date at about 1.40% while the 90-180 days delinquency ratio is 0.50%. Following the downgrade of Banco Santander in June 2012 the role of account bank has been transferred to Santander UK and the swap collateralised (although is currently zero due to the current mark to market being substantially in favour of the counterparty). However, according to the documentation following the downgrade, an additional liquidity reserve covering senior costs, swap payments and class A interest was due to be created. To date, the documentation aspect appears to have been disregarded. In Fitch's analysis this amount has been deducted from the reserve fund amount, which remains at its original level (EUR117.3m) and has not yet been drawn to cover any losses. The agency believes that the general reserve can also act as a source of liquidity - given its current size in relation to the outstanding notes - as it would only be depleted with a very substantial increase in defaults. The reserve fund will not amortise until end of 2014. The transaction benefits from excess spread at around 200bps. As of August 2012 the pool factor was 82.18%. FTA Santander 2011-1 is a securitisation of auto loans originated in Spain by Santander Consumer Finance. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: quarterly investor reports provided by the issuer, and additional data provided by the originator. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 June 2012', 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 and 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions', dated 9 August 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions