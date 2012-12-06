TEXT - Fitch rates Commerzbank AG SME structured covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Commerzbank AG - SME Structured Covered Bond Programme here Dec 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Commerzbank AG's (CBK; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') first issuance under its EUR5bn SME structured covered bond programme an expected 'AA(EXP)' rating with a Stable Outlook. The first covered bonds are expected to be issued with a fixed coupon and a maturity of five years. The expected 'AA(EXP)' rating on CBK's SME structured covered bonds is based on CBK's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover pool and the covered bonds of at least 12.1%. This level of OC would provide outstanding recoveries in a 'AA' scenario, supporting a two-notch uplift to 'AA' of the covered bonds rating from the issuer's IDR. However, OC of 12.1% would not be enough to de-link the default likelihood of the covered bonds from that of CBK. The level of OC supporting a 'A+' rating on a probability-of-default (PD) basis, irrespective of CBK's rating, and outstanding recoveries given default in a 'AA' scenario stands at 19.3% which is still lower than the initial contractual OC of 21% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. Fitch has assigned to the programme a D-Cap of 8 (Minimal Discontinuity). The D-Cap of 8 for this programme reflects the minimal risk of discontinuity of payments on the covered bonds assuming an insolvency of CBK. If CBK defaults, the covered bonds benefit from a pass-through mechanism (should there be insufficient funds to repay maturing bonds at their due date) and the existence of a separate liquidity facility for each bond after a rating trigger breach. In terms of the sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade, all else being equal, if one of the following occurred: CBK's IDR was downgraded below 'BB-' or the OC level decreased below 12.1%, which is the minimum OC in line with the 'AA' covered bond rating. All else being equal, the 'AA' rating is not vulnerable to a worsening in D-Cap. The provisional cover pool (EUR0.65bn as of October 2012), consists of loans granted to German companies, classified as SMEs by CBK. The loans in the initial pool are predominantly short-term money market loans (81%) or medium-term investment loans (18%). Fitch has modelled all loans with an extended maturity to account for the increased default risk of such short-term loans should CBK not be willing or able to refinance such bullet loans. The agency assumed a minimum weighted average life (WAL) of two years for all loans. As a consequence, the assumed WAL of the portfolio for the credit model is 2.2 years, as opposed to the contractual value of 0.63 years. The agency has calculated a 'AA' cumulative credit loss of 15.7%. The redemption profile of the covered bonds does not match the amortisation of the cover pool. The agency assumed a WAL of 2.2 years for the cover assets, while the first covered bonds are expected to have a bullet maturity of five years. As a result, temporary liquidity surpluses may arise, resulting in significant negative carry for the programme assuming a reinvestment rate of near zero. The cash flow profiles are well-matched in terms of interest rates and currencies. All cover assets and the covered bonds are EUR-denominated. The loans in the initial cover pool predominantly carry a fixed interest rate (initially 87%), while the covered bonds are expected to pay a fixed coupon. Fitch has taken these mismatches into account when modelling the expected cash flows by applying stresses to interest rates movements. However, a potential switch to pass-through of the bonds is also associated with a change in interest rate type from fixed to variable which could create a significant open interest position. More details on the programme's structure and Fitch's analysis are published in the Presale report. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)