TEXT-S&P affirms US Xpress ratings

Overview -- U.S.-based trucking company US Xpress Enterprises secured an amendment to its senior secured credit facility in June 2012. -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating. At the same time, we are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The outlook is negative. We anticipate modest improvement in truckload demand and pricing; however, the weakness of the U.S. economy presents risks. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on Chattanooga, Tenn.-based long-haul trucking company US Xpress Enterprises Inc. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on April 12, 2012. The outlook is negative. Rationale Our ratings affirmation reflects near-term improvement in US Xpress' liquidity position and covenant headroom as a result of amendments to its senior secured credit facility. The covenant amendment reset both the total leverage (to a maximum of 4.75x) and fixed-charge coverage ratios (to a minimum of 1.25x) beginning June 30, 2012. The covenants tighten gradually over the duration of the credit agreement. The company's earnings have strengthened as a result of more balanced supply and demand as well as better pricing in the trucking sector. Still, the U.S. economy remains weak, and we continue to expect slow GDP growth, particularly during the second half of 2012. The ratings on US Xpress reflect the company's highly leveraged capital structure and the intensely competitive, highly fragmented, cyclical truck-load (TL) market in which it operates. US Xpress' significant business position as a major TL carrier with good customer, end-market, and geographic diversity partially offsets these factors. We categorize its business profile as "weak," its financial profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Like other trucking companies, US Xpress is subject to cost pressures--specifically rising fuel costs. Although its fuel costs are significant, US Xpress, similar to most other large trucking companies, has been able to substantially mitigate the effect of increased prices through surcharges. However, the fuel surcharge involves a modest timing lag. With operating margins in the low-single digits, profitability is on the lower end of industry peers'. Although new regulatory requirements stemming from Comprehensive Safety Analysis (CSA) 2010 will increase operating costs and wages for trucking companies, we believe US Xpress is better positioned to handle these costs than smaller carriers, who may find these costs onerous. As a result, we expect capacity to rationalize further and pricing trends to improve. Currently, leverage is relatively unchanged from pro forma total debt to EBITDA of about 6x at the close of the management buyout (Oct. 12, 2007). We had expected gradual improvement in this credit measure when we first rated the company after the buyout. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt remains within our expectations, at about 20%. Given US Xpress' relatively young fleet, we expect capital spending to moderate in 2012. Over the next couple of years, we expect its total debt to EBITDA to be about 5.5x, with FFO to total debt of 20%-25%. Our current ratings do not anticipate any material debt-financed acquisitions. (Privately held US Xpress does not release financial statements publicly.) Liquidity US Xpress has adequate liquidity, based on its sufficient access to various credit facilities and equipment/fleet financing. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum level for an adequate designation; -- We estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months of about $200 million-$250 million, consisting of FFO, asset sale proceeds, and unused credit facility capacity; -- We estimate liquidity uses totaling approximately $150 million-$200 million, including capital spending, debt maturities, and working capital needs; -- Net sources would remain positive if EBITDA declined 15% or more, although the company may have very limited room under its covenants; and -- In our view, US Xpress has the ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing. It could supplement liquidity lowering capital spending or selling assets. US Xpress typically maintains a low cash balance and has sufficient access to its $50 million revolving credit facility, which it primarily uses for working capital needs. The company also has access to a $140 million securitization facility, which it uses to support letters of credit and self-insurance claims. During the next three years, mandatory payments and debt maturities are substantial, relative to free cash flow. The company's credit facility includes various financial covenants, specifically maximum leverage, minimum fixed-charge coverage, and maximum net capital expenditures. We expect the company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants in 2012. Outlook The outlook is negative. The U.S. economy remains weak, and we continue to expect slow GDP growth, particularly during the second half of 2012. Still, we expect US Xpress' earnings and operating results to improve modestly as tonnage and pricing gradually strengthen in the TL sector. Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- B/Watch Neg/-- Senior secured B B/Watch Neg Recovery rating 4