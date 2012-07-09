FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms US Xpress ratings
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 8:43 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms US Xpress ratings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based trucking company US Xpress Enterprises secured an amendment 
to its senior secured credit facility in June 2012.
     -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B' 
long-term corporate credit rating. At the same time, we are removing the 
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. 
     -- The outlook is negative. We anticipate modest improvement in truckload 
demand and pricing; however, the weakness of the U.S. economy presents risks.

Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 
including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on Chattanooga, Tenn.-based 
long-haul trucking company US Xpress Enterprises Inc. At the same time, we 
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative 
implications on April 12, 2012. The outlook is negative.

Rationale
Our ratings affirmation reflects near-term improvement in US Xpress' liquidity 
position and covenant headroom as a result of amendments to its senior secured 
credit facility. The covenant amendment reset both the total leverage (to a 
maximum of 4.75x) and fixed-charge coverage ratios (to a minimum of 1.25x) 
beginning June 30, 2012. The covenants tighten gradually over the duration of 
the credit agreement. The company's earnings have strengthened as a result of 
more balanced supply and demand as well as better pricing in the trucking 
sector. Still, the U.S. economy remains weak, and we continue to expect slow 
GDP growth, particularly during the second half of 2012.

The ratings on US Xpress reflect the company's highly leveraged capital 
structure and the intensely competitive, highly fragmented, cyclical 
truck-load (TL) market in which it operates. US Xpress' significant business 
position as a major TL carrier with good customer, end-market, and geographic 
diversity partially offsets these factors. We categorize its business profile 
as "weak," its financial profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as 
"adequate" under our criteria.

Like other trucking companies, US Xpress is subject to cost 
pressures--specifically rising fuel costs. Although its fuel costs are 
significant, US Xpress, similar to most other large trucking companies, has 
been able to substantially mitigate the effect of increased prices through 
surcharges. However, the fuel surcharge involves a modest timing lag. With 
operating margins in the low-single digits, profitability is on the lower end 
of industry peers'. Although new regulatory requirements stemming from 
Comprehensive Safety Analysis (CSA) 2010 will increase operating costs and 
wages for trucking companies, we believe US Xpress is better positioned to 
handle these costs than smaller carriers, who may find these costs onerous. As 
a result, we expect capacity to rationalize further and pricing trends to 
improve.

Currently, leverage is relatively unchanged from pro forma total debt to 
EBITDA of about 6x at the close of the management buyout (Oct. 12, 2007). We 
had expected gradual improvement in this credit measure when we first rated 
the company after the buyout. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 
remains within our expectations, at about 20%. Given US Xpress' relatively 
young fleet, we expect capital spending to moderate in 2012. Over the next 
couple of years, we expect its total debt to EBITDA to be about 5.5x, with FFO 
to total debt of 20%-25%. Our current ratings do not anticipate any material 
debt-financed acquisitions. (Privately held US Xpress does not release 
financial statements publicly.)

Liquidity
US Xpress has adequate liquidity, based on its sufficient access to various 
credit facilities and equipment/fleet financing. In accordance with our 
liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our 
liquidity assessment include:

     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 
months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum level for an adequate 
designation;
     -- We estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months of about $200 
million-$250 million, consisting of FFO, asset sale proceeds, and unused 
credit facility capacity;
     -- We estimate liquidity uses totaling approximately $150 million-$200 
million, including capital spending, debt maturities, and working capital 
needs;
     -- Net sources would remain positive if EBITDA declined 15% or more, 
although the company may have very limited room under its covenants; and
     -- In our view, US Xpress has the ability to absorb high-impact, 
low-probability events with limited need for refinancing. It could supplement 
liquidity lowering capital spending or selling assets.

US Xpress typically maintains a low cash balance and has sufficient access to 
its $50 million revolving credit facility, which it primarily uses for working 
capital needs. The company also has access to a $140 million securitization 
facility, which it uses to support letters of credit and self-insurance claims.

During the next three years, mandatory payments and debt maturities are 
substantial, relative to free cash flow. The company's credit facility 
includes various financial covenants, specifically maximum leverage, minimum 
fixed-charge coverage, and maximum net capital expenditures. We expect the 
company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants in 2012.

Outlook
The outlook is negative. The U.S. economy remains weak, and we continue to 
expect slow GDP growth, particularly during the second half of 2012. Still, we 
expect US Xpress' earnings and operating results to improve modestly as 
tonnage and pricing gradually strengthen in the TL sector. We could lower our 
ratings if earnings deterioration leads to a covenant breach or if FFO to debt 
falls into the low-teens percent area on a sustained basis. Alternatively, we 
could revise the outlook to stable if consistent earnings improvement leads to 
a stronger liquidity position and adequate covenant cushion or if debt to 
EBITDA is less than 4.5x on a sustained basis.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Research Update: US Xpress Enterprises Inc. 'B' Ratings Placed On 
Watch Negative On Further Tightening Covenant Cushion, April 12, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed, Removed From CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
US Xpress Enterprises Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                B/Negative/--      B/Watch Neg/-- 
 Senior secured                         B                  B/Watch Neg
  Recovery rating                       4

