TEXT-Fitch cuts San Francisco Community College District

July 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following San Francisco Community College District’s (district) General Obligation (GO) bonds: --$28.1 million 2002 general obligation (GO) bonds (election of 2001, series A) downgraded to ‘A’. The bonds are on Negative Rating Watch. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of the district. The board of supervisors of the city and county of San Francisco (the city) is obligated to levy and collect ad valorem taxes upon all property within the district subject to taxation without limitation to rate and amount, to pay debt service on the bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CONCERNS: The downgrade reflects Fitch’s concerns over financial management raised in a recent letter to the district from the state accrediting commission for community and junior colleges (the commission). DISTRICT RISKS LOSING ACCREDITATION: The Negative Rating Watch reflects Fitch’s concern over the district’s ability to adequately address the 14 commission identified fiscal, management and planning recommendations (many dating from 2006) and successfully maintain accreditation. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION INABILITY TO COMPLY WITH ACCREDITATION PROCESS: A loss of accreditation would likely cause a downgrade due to the disruption of state and federal funding and risk of closure, at least temporarily. The district is required to submit a plan to address the commission’s concerns by October 15, 2012 and a full report by March 2013. Contact: Primary Analyst Karen Ribble Senior Director +1-415-732-5611 Fitch, Inc. 650 California Street, 4th Floor San Francisco, CA 94108 Secondary Analyst Stephen Walsh Director +1-415-732-7573 Committee Chairperson Jessalynn Moro Managing Director +1-212-908-0608 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch’s Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors.