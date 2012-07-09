FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may cut Campbell Soup Co ratings
#Market News
July 9, 2012

TEXT-S&P may cut Campbell Soup Co ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based Campbell Soup Co. will be acquiring Wm. Bolthouse
Farms Inc. from majority owner Madison Dearborn Partners LLC and other private 
investors for approximately $1.55 billion. 
     -- We believe the proposed acquisition would meaningfully increase 
Campbell's debt obligations and weaken its credit protection measures. 
     -- We placed our long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt 
ratings on Campbell Soup Company on CreditWatch with negative implications. 
Our 'A-2' short term and commercial paper ratings are affirmed and are not on 
CreditWatch.
     -- Concurrently, we placed the ratings on Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc., 
including its 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive 
implications because we believe that Bolthouse's credit profile will improve 
with the acquisition by the larger and financially stronger Campbell Soup Co. 

Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A-' long term 
corporate credit rating and all long-term issue-level debt ratings on Camden, 
N.J.-based Campbell Soup Company on CreditWatch with negative implications, 
meaning that we could lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of 
our review. The company's 'A-2' short term and commercial paper ratings remain 
unchanged and are not on CreditWatch as we do not believe that Campbell's 
corporate credit rating would be lowered by more than one notch.. 

At the same time, Standard & Poor's placed its ratings, including its 'B' 
corporate credit rating on Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. on CreditWatch with 
positive implications, meaning that we could either raise or affirm the 
ratings following the completion of our review. 

We estimate Campbell had about $3.4 billion of fully adjusted debt outstanding 
at April 29, 2012. 

As of fiscal year-end March 31, 2012, we estimate that Bolthouse had 
approximately $675 million fully adjusted debt outstanding.

Rationale
Campbell's CreditWatch negative listing follows its announcement that it will 
be acquiring Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc. for about $1.55 billion, funded 
primarily with a combination of new short- and long-term debt. According to 
Campbell's, Bolthouse will repay its existing debt. For the fiscal year ended 
March 31, 2012, Bolthouse had about $689 million in revenues and $92 million 
in adjusted EBIT, according to Campbell. Campbell's management stated it 
intends to suspend its strategic share repurchase plan. 

We believe the transaction would weaken Campbell's credit protection measures 
below current levels, specifically the ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted 
total debt to EBITDA to about 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 
to the mid-20% area as compared to about 2.1x and 38.5%, respectively, at 
April 29, 2012. Previously, we had stated that we would consider a downgrade 
if Campbell's leverage increases over 3x and FFO to total debt declines to 
below 30%. We had expected Campbell to maintain leverage at approximately 2x 
and FFO to total debt of over 35%, metrics more in line with the company's 
current 'intermediate' financial risk profile, in order to maintain the 
current ratings and outlook given our assessment of its 'strong' business risk 
profile.

We believe that Bolthouse would modestly strengthen Campbell's business risk 
profile with further product diversity and access to the packaged fresh foods 
categories, including presence in the faster-growing refrigerated healthy 
beverages and salad dressings categories. As of fiscal year-end March 31, 
2012, we estimate that Bolthouse had leverage of about 4.5x and FFO to total 
debt of 13%, yet we believe that Bolthouse's credit profile will improve with 
the acquisition by the larger and financially stronger Campbell Soup Co., 
which could result in higher ratings for Bolthouse when the CreditWatch 
listing is resolved.

CreditWatch
We will resolve both CreditWatch listings following our review of the 
financial impact of the transaction on Campbell's financial risk profile 
during the next two years, as well as Campbell's ability to restore credit 
metrics to those more in line with our benchmarks. Upon completion of our 
review, the ratings for Campbell could remain unchanged or be lowered by one 
notch. The ratings for Bolthouse could potentially be raised as high as 
Campbell's ratings. Thereafter, we will withdraw the ratings on Bolthouse's 
debt after repayment and the close of the transaction.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Campbell Soup Co.
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Campbell Soup Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                A-/Watch Neg/A-2   A-/Stable/A-2

Campbell Soup Co.
 Senior Unsecured                       A-/Watch Neg       A-

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Pos/--     B/Stable/--

Wm. Bolthouse Farms Inc.
 Senior Secured (2nd lien)              CCC+/Watch Pos     CCC+
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

 Senior Secured                         B+/Watch Pos       B+
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2

