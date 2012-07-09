FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises Mexico's short-term rating on criteria change
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 9, 2012 / 9:13 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Mexico's short-term rating on criteria change

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)


Overview
     -- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and 
long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
     -- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our 
short-term foreign currency rating on Mexico to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
     -- The change does not reflect an improvement in our view of the 
country's short-term creditworthiness.
     -- We are affirming our other ratings on Mexico, and the outlook remains 
stable. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Mexican 
government will contain its fiscal and external debt burdens despite the 
vulnerabilities stemming from comparatively low growth. 

Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the United Mexican States to 'A-2' 
from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency 
issuer rating and our 'A-/A-2' local currency issuer ratings on Mexico. The 
outlook remains stable. In addition, we affirmed our 'A' transfer and 
convertibility (T&C) assessment. Our 'mxAAA' national scale (CaVal) rating on 
Mexico remains unchanged, and the outlook is stable.

Rationale
The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3' 
results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between 
long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria, a 
short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating 
by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate 
entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). As a result, the 
change in the short-term foreign currency rating on Mexico does not reflect an 
improvement in the sovereign's short-term creditworthiness.

The ratings on Mexico reflect the government's track record of cautious fiscal 
and monetary policy that has contributed to low government deficits and 
inflation, bolstered economic resiliency, and contained external debt levels. 
The ratings also reflect Mexico's limited fiscal flexibility and modest 
medium-term growth prospects. About 35% of total budgetary revenues comes from 
the oil sector, leaving the government vulnerable to volatile oil prices and a 
potential decline in oil production over the medium term, while the non-oil 
tax base remains low.

The Mexican economy grew 3.9% in 2011, with domestic demand gaining further 
traction while net exports moderated. Standard & Poor's expects growth of 3.4% 
in 2012 amid global economic uncertainty. We then expect growth to average 
3.3% in the following several years, a rate that is subdued compared with that 
of most other emerging economies.

We expect that Mexico's fiscal debt and deficit indicators will remain fairly 
steady. We expect net general government debt, which was 35% of GDP in 2011, 
to remain at about this level over the next several years. We also project the 
general government deficit to average 2.5% of GDP in 2012-2013, compared with 
2.8% in 2011, as the government continues to withdraw some countercyclical 
fiscal stimulus from the recession. Mexico's revenue base--and its tax base in 
particular--is lower than its peers' and constrains the ratings. We expect 
that overall public-sector revenues will hold steady at about 23% of GDP, 
consistent with general government revenues of 19% of GDP and much lower than 
the 'BBB' median of 35% of GDP.

Mexico's external accounts pose less risk to its credit profile than those of 
some similarly rated peers. The country's external debt, net of liquid assets, 
is about 30% of current account receipts. We project the current account 
deficit at about 1% of GDP in 2012-2013. The absence of large external 
imbalances feeds into comparatively low external financing needs vis-a-vis 
some peer issuers. We project that Mexico's gross external financing needs 
(defined as current account outflows plus short-term debt by remaining 
maturity) as a percentage of current account receipts and usable reserves will 
average about 90% in 2012-2013.

The local currency rating on Mexico is two notches higher than the foreign 
currency rating. We base the notching on several factors, incorporating our 
assessment of Mexico's monetary policy flexibility and supportive 
institutional framework. This includes the country's independent monetary 
policy, track record of stable inflation, and floating exchange rate regime. 
In addition, Mexico has an active local currency fixed-income and money 
market, which accounts for about 40% of GDP.

The 'A' transfer and convertibility assessment, three notches higher than the 
'BBB' long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating, reflects Standard & 
Poor's opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to 
foreign exchange that Mexico-based nonsovereign issuers need for debt service 
is significantly lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its 
foreign-currency obligations. Mexico's open foreign exchange regime and 
outward-oriented economic policies suggest a lower likelihood of resorting to 
such restrictions in a downside scenario than for more interventionist 
sovereigns. Current account receipts account for 34% of GDP.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of policy continuity through this 
year's presidential and congressional election cycle--elections took place 
July 1, 2012. We expect that the level of drug-related violence will remain 
high over the next several years and will weigh on more-robust growth 
prospects but won't have a material impact on economic policy.

We could raise the ratings amid signs of stronger medium-term public finances 
and growth prospects. One of the ways this could occur is if the next 
administration puts in place policies that strengthen the general government 
(central and local) non-oil revenue base or encourage more domestic investment.

Conversely, we could lower the ratings if Mexico's medium-term investment and 
growth prospects deteriorate further compared with its peers'. This would 
likely hurt the profile of Mexico's government debt and fiscal balances and 
could weaken public support for the current fiscal and monetary policy 
framework.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Mexico Ratings Unaffected By Outcome Of Presidential Election, July 2, 
2012
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: Mexico's Elections And The Sovereign 
Rating, April 23, 2012
     -- United Mexican States, March 30, 2012
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Mexico
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB/Stable/A-3

Ratings Affirmed

Mexico
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/A-2      
 Caval - Mexican Rating Scale           mxAAA/Stable/--    
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   A                  

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.