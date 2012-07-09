FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Brazil's short-term rating on criteria change
July 9, 2012 / 9:13 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Brazil's short-term rating on criteria change

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and 
long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
     -- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our 
short-term foreign currency rating on Brazil to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
     -- The upgrade does not reflect an improvement in our view of the 
country's short-term creditworthiness.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency issuer rating; 
the outlook remains stable, reflecting our expectation that the government 
will pursue cautious fiscal and monetary policies that, combined with the 
country's growing economic resilience, should moderate the impact of potential 
external shocks and sustain long-term growth prospects.


Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Federative Republic of Brazil 
to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. We also affirmed our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency 
issuer rating. The outlook remains stable. In addition, we affirmed our 'A-' 
transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment, and our 'brAAA' national scale 
rating on Brazil remains unchanged.

Rationale
The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3' 
results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between 
long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria, 
the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term 
rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that 
applied to corporate entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings 
Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 
2012). As a result, the change in the short-term foreign currency rating on 
Brazil does not reflect an improvement in the sovereign's short-term 
creditworthiness.

The current administration's growing track record of prudent macroeconomic 
policies, including fairly consistent primary surpluses of close to 3% of GDP, 
supports the ratings on Brazil. During the government's first year in office, 
fiscal results have been better than it originally budgeted for, providing 
greater scope for a more flexible monetary policy to help moderate the 
negative effects of a potential decline in external demand. The combination of 
Brazil's sustained political commitment to cautious economic policies, its 
diverse economy, and its gradually improving external profile should moderate 
the impact of potential external shocks and sustain its long-term growth 
prospects, in our opinion.

In our view, the government's response to inflationary pressures in 2011 sent 
an important signal about its policy flexibility and commitment to economic 
stability. The government tightened its fiscal policy by making budget cuts 
and by containing increases in pension spending. 

Standard & Poor's expects per capita real GDP to increase by 1%-2% in 2012, 
barring an unexpectedly severe deterioration in external conditions. Under the 
current scenario, we expect Brazil's net general government debt to decline 
only gradually over the next three years from the 41% of GDP estimated for 
year-end 2011. We expect that the current account of the balance of payments 
will reflect only moderate deficits of less than 2.5% of GDP in the coming 
three years, with net foreign direct investment inflows financing a large 
share of these. That, along with the accumulation of international reserves 
that we currently estimate as covering 10 months of current account payments, 
is likely to sustain Brazil's external liquidity position.

Brazil's relatively low ratio of investment to GDP, estimated at 19.4% for 
2011, and microeconomic rigidities in many sectors hamper its ability to 
increase per capita real economic growth much above 3% without running the 
risk of creating macroeconomic imbalances, in our view. Given the public 
sector's limited, though improving, fiscal flexibility, we believe that the 
effort to increase private-sector investment will be a key challenge for 
Brazil.

Our local currency rating is two notches higher than the foreign currency 
rating because monetary flexibility plus the sizable local currency debt 
market provide, in our opinion, moderately better capacity to service debt 
denominated in Brazilian reais that the country issues in the domestic market. 
Our T&C assessment reflects our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign 
restricting access to foreign exchange Brazil-based nonsovereign issuers need 
for debt service is moderately lower than the likelihood of the sovereign 
defaulting on its foreign-currency obligations. Even though the government has 
some foreign-exchange restrictions, they are mostly on the capital account, 
and we see its economic policies as outward oriented.

Outlook
The stable outlook balances the commitment we believe the government has to 
implement prudent economic policies with its relatively limited fiscal 
flexibility while interest rates are still high. We expect the administration 
will sustain its commitment to fiscal prudence despite the challenges arising 
from an expected strong increase in the minimum wage in 2012 and 
public-investment needs. We expect that fiscal policy will remain supportive 
of a flexible monetary policy, giving authorities greater room to employ 
limited countercyclical policies amid increasingly uncertain global conditions.

Implementing a vigorous agenda of economic reforms that boost investment and 
GDP growth would give Brazil greater policy flexibility and lower real 
interest rates and, in turn, could lead to an upgrade. On the other hand, 
failure to contain inflation at levels that maintain the credibility of the 
central bank's inflation-targeting policy, combined with looser fiscal policy 
and greater recourse to lending by government-owned banks, could stall or 
reverse the recent improvement in Brazil's economic pillars and result in a 
downgrade.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Brazil Sovereign Rating Raised To 'BBB', Based On Growing Ability To 
Withstand Global Economic Deterioration, Nov. 17, 2011
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Brazil (Federative Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB/Stable/A-3

Ratings Affirmed

Brazil (Federative Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/A-2      
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brAAA/Stable/--    
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   A-                 
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
