#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Peterborough (Progress Health) outlook now stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- The credit metrics for the U.K.-based special purpose vehicle 
Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC (ProjectCo), based on our revised forecast 
for the project's remaining operational life, are weaker than our original 
expectations. These weaker metrics and the project's weaker liquidity position 
than for comparable peers are, in our view, commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating. 
     -- Operations have been smooth since construction completion, with minor 
deductions to date and a good relationship between the project's 
counterparties. 
     -- We are consequently revising our outlook to stable from positive and 
affirming our 'BBB-' long-term debt rating on ProjectCo.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will 
maintain stable operating and financial performance in line with our revised 
base-case forecast. 

Rating Action
On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the 
GBP446.1 million fixed-rate bonds (including GBP50.0 million in variation bonds)
due 2042, the GBP14.5 million liquidity facility due 2042, and the GBP7.248 
million change in law facility due 2042, issued by U.K.-based special purpose 
vehicle Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC (ProjectCo) to stable from 
positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term issue rating on 
this debt.  

The bonds and facilities have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee 
provided by FGIC U.K. Ltd. (FGIC; not rated). We understand that FGIC retains 
its role as the controlling creditor for the project until FGIC is either 
replaced by another guarantor or a financial guarantor event of default 
occurs, for example, as a result of becoming insolvent.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our revised prospective credit metrics for the 
remaining operational life of the project, which are weaker than our previous 
forecast based on the updated operating and financial assumptions that 
ProjectCo provided following construction completion. These weaker metrics 
under our current base-case scenario, coupled with weaker liquidity than in 
similar projects owing to the absence of a cash-funded debt service reserve 
account, are in our view commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating level. 

ProjectCo has used the proceeds of the bonds issued in 2007 to finance the 
design, construction, and operation of three new buildings on two sites for 
three separate National Health Service (NHS) trusts as part of the Greater 
Peterborough Health Investment Plan in the City of Peterborough 
(AA-/Stable/--), which is located in central England. All three trusts are 
acting jointly, but not severally, via a project agreement (PA) with a term of 
35 years and four months under a U.K. government private finance initiative 
(PFI) program. The Acute Trust has full termination rights over the project, 
as it provides about 86% of the unitary payment, while the two smaller trusts 
only have termination rights over the part for which they are responsible. 
ProjectCo provides a full suite of hard and soft facilities management (FM) 
services and medical equipment services. 

The project completed a challenging construction phase in September 2011. 
Operations to date have been smooth, with minor deductions for service 
underperformance fully passed through to the respective counterparties. 
Furthermore, the project's counterparties maintain a cooperative relationship. 
Brookfield Services (U.K) remains as the hard FM provider, after a recent 
failed replacement attempt. 

Our revised base case--based on ProjectCo's updated operating and financial 
forecast for the remaining operational life of the project--incorporates some 
operating costs savings and lower indexation of hard FM costs, which enhance 
the average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) to 1.22x, calculated in line 
with our criteria, i.e. excluding interest income from cash balances. However, 
due to the lower operating expenses described above, tax payments would start 
earlier and be higher than initially expected, which would depress the DSCR to 
a minimum of 1.13x in 2017 and to close to that figure during the following 
five years. In our view, these weaker credit metrics, together with weaker 
liquidity versus levels at ProjectCo's peers are commensurate with a low 
investment-grade or 'BBB-' rating. 

The 'BBB-' rating on the senior secured debt and facilities take into account 
the following credit risks: the project's highly leveraged financial profile 
at 93% and aggressive structure, a weaker liquidity that for other U.K. rated 
PFI projects (See Liquidity section below) and the project's exposure to the 
uncertainty of more than 35 years of capital-replacement costs. 

However, these risks are offset by the absence of construction risk, the 
positive operational track record to date, and the adequate reserving for 
future lifecycle expenditure through a three-year forward-looking lifecycle 
reserve. 

Liquidity 
Unlike most rated PFI projects to date, this project uses a liquidity facility 
and a change-of-law facility instead of cash reserve accounts, which we view 
as a weakness. The facilities rank pari passu with the senior debt. If drawn, 
the interest margin on these facilities would increase, given that FGIC is no 
longer rated. Positively, this additional interest payable would have a 
negligible effect on the project's financial strength

The project also has a three-year, forward-looking lifecycle reserve and a 
12-year guarantee from the construction contractor for latent defects, which 
partially mitigates capital-replacement risk. Sensitivity testing indicates 
that ProjectCo could withstand significant increases in lifecycle costs before 
encountering financial distress.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will continue to 
deliver stable operating and financial performance in line with our revised 
base-case financial forecast. 

We could take a negative rating action if operational or financial performance 
were to materially deteriorate. For example, this could be the result of 
weaker service delivery by the facilities maintenance contractors leading to 
deductions or a weakening relationship with the hospital or a replacement of 
the Hard facilities maintenance contractor reducing the average DSCR below 
projected levels. We could also take negative rating action should the swap 
guarantor, FGIC, become insolvent because under limited circumstances the swap 
provider, The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (A/Stable/A-1), has the right to 
terminate the swap. 

Conversely, we could take a positive rating action if the project continues to 
deliver strong operational performance combined with a higher than currently 
forecast minimum DSCR. 

Related Criteria And Research 
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 
     -- Recovery Ratings For Project Finance Transactions, April 8, 2005 
     -- Criteria For Special-Purpose Entities In Project Finance Transactions, 
Nov. 20, 2000 
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC
 Senior Secured                         BBB-/Stable          BBB-/Positive


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

