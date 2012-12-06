TEXT-S&P: Peterborough (Progress Health) outlook now stable

Overview -- The credit metrics for the U.K.-based special purpose vehicle Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC (ProjectCo), based on our revised forecast for the project's remaining operational life, are weaker than our original expectations. These weaker metrics and the project's weaker liquidity position than for comparable peers are, in our view, commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating. -- Operations have been smooth since construction completion, with minor deductions to date and a good relationship between the project's counterparties. -- We are consequently revising our outlook to stable from positive and affirming our 'BBB-' long-term debt rating on ProjectCo. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will maintain stable operating and financial performance in line with our revised base-case forecast. Rating Action On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the GBP446.1 million fixed-rate bonds (including GBP50.0 million in variation bonds) due 2042, the GBP14.5 million liquidity facility due 2042, and the GBP7.248 million change in law facility due 2042, issued by U.K.-based special purpose vehicle Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC (ProjectCo) to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term issue rating on this debt. The bonds and facilities have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by FGIC U.K. Ltd. (FGIC; not rated). We understand that FGIC retains its role as the controlling creditor for the project until FGIC is either replaced by another guarantor or a financial guarantor event of default occurs, for example, as a result of becoming insolvent. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our revised prospective credit metrics for the remaining operational life of the project, which are weaker than our previous forecast based on the updated operating and financial assumptions that ProjectCo provided following construction completion. These weaker metrics under our current base-case scenario, coupled with weaker liquidity than in similar projects owing to the absence of a cash-funded debt service reserve account, are in our view commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating level. ProjectCo has used the proceeds of the bonds issued in 2007 to finance the design, construction, and operation of three new buildings on two sites for three separate National Health Service (NHS) trusts as part of the Greater Peterborough Health Investment Plan in the City of Peterborough (AA-/Stable/--), which is located in central England. All three trusts are acting jointly, but not severally, via a project agreement (PA) with a term of 35 years and four months under a U.K. government private finance initiative (PFI) program. The Acute Trust has full termination rights over the project, as it provides about 86% of the unitary payment, while the two smaller trusts only have termination rights over the part for which they are responsible. ProjectCo provides a full suite of hard and soft facilities management (FM) services and medical equipment services. The project completed a challenging construction phase in September 2011. Operations to date have been smooth, with minor deductions for service underperformance fully passed through to the respective counterparties. Furthermore, the project's counterparties maintain a cooperative relationship. Brookfield Services (U.K) remains as the hard FM provider, after a recent failed replacement attempt. Our revised base case--based on ProjectCo's updated operating and financial forecast for the remaining operational life of the project--incorporates some operating costs savings and lower indexation of hard FM costs, which enhance the average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) to 1.22x, calculated in line with our criteria, i.e. excluding interest income from cash balances. However, due to the lower operating expenses described above, tax payments would start earlier and be higher than initially expected, which would depress the DSCR to a minimum of 1.13x in 2017 and to close to that figure during the following five years. In our view, these weaker credit metrics, together with weaker liquidity versus levels at ProjectCo's peers are commensurate with a low investment-grade or 'BBB-' rating. The 'BBB-' rating on the senior secured debt and facilities take into account the following credit risks: the project's highly leveraged financial profile at 93% and aggressive structure, a weaker liquidity that for other U.K. rated PFI projects (See Liquidity section below) and the project's exposure to the uncertainty of more than 35 years of capital-replacement costs. However, these risks are offset by the absence of construction risk, the positive operational track record to date, and the adequate reserving for future lifecycle expenditure through a three-year forward-looking lifecycle reserve. Liquidity Unlike most rated PFI projects to date, this project uses a liquidity facility and a change-of-law facility instead of cash reserve accounts, which we view as a weakness. The facilities rank pari passu with the senior debt. If drawn, the interest margin on these facilities would increase, given that FGIC is no longer rated. Positively, this additional interest payable would have a negligible effect on the project's financial strength The project also has a three-year, forward-looking lifecycle reserve and a 12-year guarantee from the construction contractor for latent defects, which partially mitigates capital-replacement risk. Sensitivity testing indicates that ProjectCo could withstand significant increases in lifecycle costs before encountering financial distress. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will continue to deliver stable operating and financial performance in line with our revised base-case financial forecast. We could take a negative rating action if operational or financial performance were to materially deteriorate. For example, this could be the result of weaker service delivery by the facilities maintenance contractors leading to deductions or a weakening relationship with the hospital or a replacement of the Hard facilities maintenance contractor reducing the average DSCR below projected levels. We could also take negative rating action should the swap guarantor, FGIC, become insolvent because under limited circumstances the swap provider, The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. (A/Stable/A-1), has the right to terminate the swap. Conversely, we could take a positive rating action if the project continues to deliver strong operational performance combined with a higher than currently forecast minimum DSCR. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action Peterborough (Progress Health) PLC Senior Secured BBB-/Stable BBB-/Positive