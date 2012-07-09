FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Peru's short-term rating on criteria change
July 9, 2012 / 9:18 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P raises Peru's short-term rating on criteria change

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and 
long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
     -- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our 
short-term foreign currency rating on Peru to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
     -- The change does not reflect an improvement in our view of the 
country's short-term creditworthiness.
     -- We are affirming our other ratings on Peru; the outlook remains 
stable, reflecting our expectation that the government will adhere to prudent 
macroeconomic policies that will continue to underpin the country's high 
growth prospects.

Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
foreign currency sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Peru to 'A-2' from 
'A-3'. We also affirmed our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency issuer rating and 
our 'BBB+/A-2' local currency issuer ratings. The outlook remains stable.

Rationale
The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3' 
results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between 
long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria, 
the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term 
rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that 
applied to corporate entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings 
Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 
2012). As a result, the change in the short-term foreign currency rating on 
Peru does not reflect an improvement in the sovereign's short-term 
creditworthiness.

Peru's high per capita GDP growth, low net general government debt burden, and 
solid external indicators support our ratings. More importantly, the 
government is committed to maintaining economic stability through prudent 
economic policies as well as a positive investment climate. Peru's 
diversifying economic structure and high levels of investment, including 
foreign direct investment (FDI), support the country's robust growth prospects 
of more than 5% over the next three years. A solid fiscal position averaging a 
surplus of 1.1% over the past five years, combined with high GDP growth, has 
led to a sharp fall in its net general government debt to less than 10% of GDP 
in 2012. Although the country's net external liability position amounted to 
close to 80% of current account receipts at year-end 2011, nearly 40% of the 
gross liability is FDI. Standard & Poor's expect Peru's net inward FDI to 
continue to exceed the current deficit, which we estimate will be 2%-3% of GDP 
from 2012-2014.

Weaknesses to the ratings include Peru's still-evolving political institutions 
in the context of significant economic, social, and ethnic fragmentation, as 
well as high (albeit declining) poverty. The country's monetary vulnerability 
also constrains the ratings. Peru has a significant level of financial 
dollarization--more than 40% of bank claims on residents were in U.S. dollars 
as of June 2012.

Outlook
The stable outlook balances Peru's ongoing success in attracting gas and 
mining investment with the country's political and external vulnerabilities. 
We likely would upgrade Peru if economic growth outside sectors related to 
energy and mining accelerates, dollarization diminishes significantly, and 
fiscal performance does not fall victim to potential political rifts. 
Conversely, we could lower the ratings if political pressures arising from the 
large informal economy, widespread poverty, and significant income disparities 
make the country susceptible to populism. The government's ability to address 
the underlying causes of its population's discontent will be key, in our 
opinion, to keeping the government on a path toward improving creditworthiness.

Related Criteria And Research
Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And 
Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Peru (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB/Stable/A-3

Ratings Affirmed

Peru (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/A-2    
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   A-                 
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               
 Certificate Of Deposit                 A-2                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

