TEXT-S&P raises The Bahamas short-term rating on criteria change

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers. -- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our short-term foreign currency rating on The Bahamas to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. -- The change does not reflect an improvement in our view of the country's short-term creditworthiness. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term issuer ratings; the outlook remains stable, reflecting a projected gradual tightening of the government's fiscal stance over the next several years as growth turns positive, as well as generally stable external financing. Rating Action On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on The Commonwealth of the Bahamas to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term issuer ratings on The Bahamas. The outlook remains stable. In addition, the transfer and convertibility assessment remains 'BBB+'. Rationale The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3' results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria, the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012). As a result, the change in the short-term foreign currency rating on The Bahamas does not reflect an improvement in the sovereign's short-term creditworthiness. The Bahamas' track record of political and macroeconomic stability has delivered high per capita GDP, estimated at almost $23,000 in 2011. However, the Bahamian economy is vulnerable to the country's dependence on one sector (tourism accounts for more than 50% of GDP and employs more than 50% of labor force) and one geographic market (U.S. tourists account for more than 80% of the total). We expect growth of 2.5% in 2012 and 2013 as tourism-related construction supports growth, despite a sluggish outlook for the U.S. economy. The government's fiscal profile has deteriorated during the past several years, but we project debt to rise more slowly as deficits decrease. We project net general government debt to continue to gradually rise toward 40% of GDP in 2012-2013 from 30% in 2009. Gross general government debt is higher, rising to more than 50%, though with a favorable debt composition--80% of debt is locally issued and held by residents. Although The Bahamas' external financing gap (defined as current account payments plus short-term debt by remaining maturity relative to current account receipts and usable reserves) is high, it has fluctuated between 130% and 140% in the last five years, and we expect it to be about 140% in 2012. Importantly, the government's external amortization needs are low, and the banking system's nonresident depositor base remains stable. In addition, we don't expect that the debt restructuring for Kerzner International, which owns the Atlantis resort, will affect the resort operations and the balance of payments. The local currency rating on The Bahamas is the same as the foreign currency rating because the long-standing fixed exchange rate regime--in which the Bahamian dollar is held at parity with the U.S. dollar--constrains monetary policy flexibility. Our 'BBB+' transfer and convertibility assessment is one notch higher than the 'BBB' foreign currency sovereign credit rating. The assessment reflects our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange for Bahamas-based nonsovereign issuers for debt service is slightly lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. The government has been easing exchange controls. However, this process may cease or reverse in a severe downside scenario. Outlook The stable outlook balances the risks associated with The Bahamas' higher levels of government and external debt with our expectation for lower deficits and a generally stable external financing profile. The ratings could come under pressure if The Bahamas' fiscal deterioration persists and its economic base erodes more severely. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if the government takes a more proactive policy response to reduce debt or if the Commonwealth's economic prospects strengthen, more sharply improving the country's external balance sheet. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Sovereign Ratings On The Bahamas Lowered To 'BBB/A-3' From 'BBB+/A-2' On Structural Economic Challenges, Outlook Stable, Oct. 31, 2011 -- The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, July 25, 2011 -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From Commonwealth of The Bahamas (The) Sovereign Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3 Ratings Affirmed Commonwealth of The Bahamas (The) Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB+ Senior Unsecured BBB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)