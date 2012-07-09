FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises The Bahamas short-term rating on criteria change
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 9, 2012 / 9:23 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises The Bahamas short-term rating on criteria change

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Standard & Poor's has published its methodology to link short-term and 
long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
     -- Based on the application of our criteria, we are raising our 
short-term foreign currency rating on The Bahamas to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
     -- The change does not reflect an improvement in our view of the 
country's short-term creditworthiness.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term issuer ratings; the outlook 
remains stable, reflecting a projected gradual tightening of the government's 
fiscal stance over the next several years as growth turns positive, as well as 
generally stable external financing.

Rating Action
On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
foreign currency sovereign credit rating on The Commonwealth of the Bahamas to 
'A-2' from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term issuer 
ratings on The Bahamas. The outlook remains stable. In addition, the transfer 
and convertibility assessment remains 'BBB+'.

Rationale
The change in the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3' 
results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between 
long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to the criteria, 
the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term 
rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that 
applied to corporate entities (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings 
Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 
2012). As a result, the change in the short-term foreign currency rating on 
The Bahamas does not reflect an improvement in the sovereign's short-term 
creditworthiness.

The Bahamas' track record of political and macroeconomic stability has 
delivered high per capita GDP, estimated at almost $23,000 in 2011. However, 
the Bahamian economy is vulnerable to the country's dependence on one sector 
(tourism accounts for more than 50% of GDP and employs more than 50% of labor 
force) and one geographic market (U.S. tourists account for more than 80% of 
the total). We expect growth of 2.5% in 2012 and 2013 as tourism-related 
construction supports growth, despite a sluggish outlook for the U.S. economy. 

The government's fiscal profile has deteriorated during the past several 
years, but we project debt to rise more slowly as deficits decrease. We 
project net general government debt to continue to gradually rise toward 40% 
of GDP in 2012-2013 from 30% in 2009. Gross general government debt is higher, 
rising to more than 50%, though with a favorable debt composition--80% of debt 
is locally issued and held by residents.  

Although The Bahamas' external financing gap (defined as current account 
payments plus short-term debt by remaining maturity relative to current 
account receipts and usable reserves) is high, it has fluctuated between 130% 
and 140% in the last five years, and we expect it to be about 140% in 2012. 
Importantly, the government's external amortization needs are low, and the 
banking system's nonresident depositor base remains stable. In addition, we 
don't expect that the debt restructuring for Kerzner International, which owns 
the Atlantis resort, will affect the resort operations and the balance of 
payments.

The local currency rating on The Bahamas is the same as the foreign currency 
rating because the long-standing fixed exchange rate regime--in which the 
Bahamian dollar is held at parity with the U.S. dollar--constrains monetary 
policy flexibility.

Our 'BBB+' transfer and convertibility assessment is one notch higher than the 
'BBB' foreign currency sovereign credit rating. The assessment reflects our 
opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign 
exchange for Bahamas-based nonsovereign issuers for debt service is slightly 
lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency 
obligations. The government has been easing exchange controls. However, this 
process may cease or reverse in a severe downside scenario.

Outlook
The stable outlook balances the risks associated with The Bahamas' higher 
levels of government and external debt with our expectation for lower deficits 
and a generally stable external financing profile. The ratings could come 
under pressure if The Bahamas' fiscal deterioration persists and its economic 
base erodes more severely. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if the 
government takes a more proactive policy response to reduce debt or if the 
Commonwealth's economic prospects strengthen, more sharply improving the 
country's external balance sheet.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Sovereign Ratings On The Bahamas Lowered To 'BBB/A-3' From 'BBB+/A-2' 
On Structural Economic Challenges, Outlook Stable, Oct. 31, 2011
     -- The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, July 25, 2011
     -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Commonwealth of The Bahamas (The)
 Sovereign Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB/Stable/A-3

Ratings Affirmed

Commonwealth of The Bahamas (The)
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment  BBB+               
 Senior Unsecured                      BBB                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.