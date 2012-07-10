TEXT-Fitch rates Russian Agricultural Bank euro bonds 'BBB'

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Agricultural Bank's (RusAg) USD850m senior unsecured bond issue due December 2017 a Long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB'. The bonds were issued in two tranches: USD500m on 27 June 2012 and USD350m on 5 July 2012. The interest commencement date for both tranches is 27 June 2012. The bonds have a maturity of 5.5 years and a semi-annual coupon at 5.298%. The bonds were issued under the USD15bn LPN programme, which allows for issuance of both senior unsecured and subordinated debt. Terms of the programme include a change of control clause should the Russian Federation cease to own at least 50% plus one share of the bank. RusAg is the fourth-largest bank in Russia in terms of assets. The bank has an estimated 60% market share in agribusiness lending and a leading presence in rural areas across Russia. RusAg is fully owned by the state, via the Federal Agency on Federal Property Management. The privatisation of up to a 25% stake is possible in the period up to 2016, although there are no concrete privatisation plans at present. RusAg's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects Fitch's view of the high probability of support being available from the Russian authorities. RusAg ratings are: Long-term IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR 'F3' Viability Rating 'b+' National Long-term rating 'AAA(rus)', Stable Outlook Support Rating '2' Support Rating Floor 'BBB'Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria