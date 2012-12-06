TEXT-S&P assigns Homer City Generation 'B-' corp credit rating

Overview -- We are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to Pennsylvania-based merchant electricity power company Homer City Generation L.P, reflecting a "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. -- The '1' recovery rating on the two senior secured bonds due 2019 and 2026 results in a 'B+' rating on the debt. -- Homer City is emerging from bankruptcy protection, which it entered in early October 2012. -- The outlook is stable. Rating Action On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' corporate credit rating to Homer City Generation L.P. The outlook is stable. We also assigned a '1' recovery score and 'B+' debt issue rating to Homer City's $174 million senior secured notes due 2019 and $465.9 million senior secured notes due in 2026. Rationale We rate Homer City using our Corporate rating criteria and not our project finance criteria because there is no cash-management structure characteristic of project finance. Homer City is a 1,884 megawatt (MW) power plant in western Pennsylvania that earns cash flow from selling electricity and capacity into the PJM Interconnection and New York markets. Ratings reflect a "weak" business profile and "highly leveraged" financial profile. Our weak business profile reflects Homer City's small scale, weak competitive position, no geographic diversity, and little operational diversity with three plant units. The company is also exposed to volatility of output market electricity prices and input fuel costs. On a better note, we expect about 20% of cash flow in our base case to come from PJM Interconnection capacity markets, which have fixed pricing through mid-2017. While market prices and supply composition are key credit drivers, a key to the company's viability is the successful installation and operations of scrubbers on units 1 and 2 to control emissions established by federal Mercury Air Toxics Standards (MATS) regulation which begin in March 2015. Parent company General Electric Capital is funding and managing the installation of the scrubbers and related works to the tune of about $750 million. Kiewit Corp. is performing the scrubber installation work under a date-certain, fixed-price engineering procurement and construction contract with completion planned by August 2014. The work is about 30% complete. While we view this scrubber effort as critical to future viability, the risk allocation to Kiewit materially reduces construction risk. Operations and maintenance (O&M) risk is also modest in that plant operations are well understood and that NRG Energy Inc. will perform O&M under an agreement. The challenge is the need to complete and fund the maintenance that has been deferred for some time by the previous operator, Edison Mission Energy (EME; 'D') under a lease agreement, given the lack of recent profitability at the plant. We have accounted for these significant expenditures in our financial analysis. Homer City will continue to rely to Edison Mission Marketing & Trading Inc. (EMMT) to manage the commercial side of the business, a role EMMT has played for more than a decade. A risk is that EMMT's parent, which missed an interest payment in November 2012, has noted that it could file for bankruptcy in December when the 30-day grace period on this payment obligation ends on December 17. However, EMMT is readily replaceable in our view, which mitigates risk. Financial measures for Homer City in our base case are "highly leveraged" initially in the forecast period, but improve over time to "aggressive." We adopt the highly leveraged score for Home City for two reasons. First is the uncertainty around the future natural gas prices, which tempers our view that Homer City can easily improve on its highly leveraged financial position. The second involves the capital structure. Homer City's new notes have the same terms as the pre-bankruptcy notes--interest rate and tenor--except that Homer City may pay interest through the construction period as payment-in-kind (PIK) and will defer the beginning of principal repayment to the end of 2014. The improved early liquidity is offset by accreting debt and back-ended debt repayment. In our base case, we forecast near-term debt to EBITDA of about 6x, funds from operation (FFO) to debt of about 9%, and debt to capital of about 35%. Our forecasts assume reasonable expectations of power prices in the forecast period and use our published natural gas pricing assumptions. By 2016, we expect debt to EBITDA to falls to about 4x and FFO to debt to improve to about 21% in that year. The debt figures in these measures assume that Homer City PIKs the interest payments. We think GE Capital can manage the construction efforts and operating and marketing contractors to achieve and maintain expected plant operations. Under our new management and governance criteria, we assess GE Capital's score in relation to managing Homer City as "Satisfactory." Liquidity We score liquidity as adequate. GE Capital is funding the emissions capital spending, which would otherwise be a significant near-term liquidity use by Homer City. Over the next two years, sources exceed uses by about 3x, even assuming interest is paid in cash. Sources include initial cash of about $93 million and FFO of about $108 million; uses are about $86 million in capital spending and $17 million in principal. GE Capital is also providing Homer City with a $75 million revolving credit facility, but since it is not committed, we do not factor it into our liquidity calculation. Because GE Capital is putting about $750 million into the firm, it's probable that Homer City could tap the facility for a temporary need. Despite the strong sources/uses ratio, we judge Homer City's liquidity to be "adequate", and not "strong", because of qualitative reasons. Namely, we do not expect Homer City to have satisfactory access to capital markets, particularly during difficult conditions in those markets. Recovery analysis Our '1' recovery score reflects our conclusion that lenders would receive strong recovery (90% to 100%) if a default occurs. We assume a default under stress conditions in 2015 and 2016 (which we do not assume in our rated case) in which gas prices remain low, resulting in EBITA being insufficient to pay debt service that rises after the deferment period. In 2016, outstanding debt is about $660 million. This amount of debt plus six months of pre-petition interest would be about $370 per kilowatt. We think that a scrubbed Homer City plant would be worth more than this even after paying administrative fees. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the scrubber infrastructure and other balance of plant works will be operational before the MATs period begins in early 2015 and that natural gas prices will remain generally in line with the current market forward view. An improvement in the rating would require Homer City to achieve an aggressive financial risk profile, which is not likely through the construction period (expected to last through August 2014). We could lower the rating if difficulties arise during construction that could affect plant operations in the MATs period. We could also lower the rating if power prices materially fall due to lower gas prices or demand. A decline in FFO to debt to about 4% would likely lead to a rating drop. Related Criteria And Research Corporate Rating Criteria, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Homer City Generation L.P. Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- $174 mil sr secd notes due 2019 B+ Recovery rating 1 $465.9 mil sr secd notes due 2026 B+ Recovery rating 1