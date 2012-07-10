FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Municipality of Halton
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Municipality of Halton

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on the 
Regional Municipality of Halton. 
     -- The affirmation reflects our view of the region's well-diversified 
economic base, it long track record of robust budgetary performance, and its 
strong liquidity.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Halton will continue 
to generate strong budgetary performance through the two-year outlook horizon, 
with operating balances in excess of 10%, and that any after-capital deficit 
will be modest.

Rating Action
On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the Regional Municipality of Halton, in the 
Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable.

The affirmation reflects our view of the region's well-diversified economic 
base, it long track record of robust budgetary performance, and its strong 
liquidity. We believe that the potential for modest after-capital deficits in 
the medium term, despite the expected capital deferrals, partially offsets 
these strengths.

Rationale
A key credit strength, in our opinion, is Halton's strong liquidity. We expect 
that the region will continue to maintain a strong net creditor position 
through the rating horizon despite moderately rising debt levels. The region's 
free cash and liquid assets have increased steadily the past three years and 
were sufficient to cover more than 2,400% of debt service in 2011 (all figures 
are Standard & Poor's-adjusted). Halton's strong operating surpluses and high 
reserve balances have also helped to maximize pay-as-you-go financing and 
mitigated the need to issue additional external debt.

Halton has generated budgetary performance superior to its peers with a long 
track record of robust operating and after-capital surpluses. Although we 
expect, based on our own conservative forecasts, that the large, front-loaded 
capital plan could push after-capital balances into a modest deficit in the 
medium term, we believe that overall budgetary performance will remain strong 
relative to its peers.

In our opinion, Halton's economy is well-integrated with that of the Greater 
Toronto Area and its extensive transportation links provide good connections 
to other regional economies. The region benefits from a relatively wealthy and 
steadily growing population base and continues to experience an unemployment 
rate lower than its surrounding areas. We believe that Halton's economy 
remains well-positioned for continued growth.

Although we expect that a significant portion of the 2012 capital budget will 
be deferred, in the medium term we believe that the region's front-loaded 
long-term capital plan could result in modest after-capital deficits in the 
next several years and slightly erode Halton's budgetary performance. This, in 
our view, partially offsets the credit strengths. Nevertheless, we expect that 
very healthy liquidity and modest debt levels will continue to buoy Halton's 
credit profile.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Halton will continue to 
generate strong budgetary performance through the two-year outlook horizon, 
with operating balances in excess of 10%, and that any after-capital deficit 
will be modest. It also reflects our belief that Halton's tax-supported debt 
burden will remain moderate and not exceed 60% of operating revenue and that 
the region will maintain superior liquidity through the outlook horizon. We 
could revise the outlook to negative if the region uses significantly more 
debt financing than forecast and budgetary performance erodes such that 
operating surpluses were meaningfully weakened and after-capital deficits 
exceeded 15% of total revenues.

Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 
2010

Ratings List
Halton (Regional Municipality of)

Rating Affirmed
Issuer credit rating       AAA/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt      AAA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.