TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analysis for US telecom, cable cos
December 6, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analysis for US telecom, cable cos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated recovery analysis for U.S.
Telecommunication and Cable companies including the following:

--Cincinnati Bell, Inc. 
--Level 3 Communications, Inc. 
--Mediacom LLC
--Mediacom Broadband LLC
--Sprint Nextel Corp. 

The interactive recovery analysis worksheet is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:

Sectors>> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'
(May 12, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Telecommunications and Cable
Recovery Models - Third-Quarter 2012

Corporate Rating Methodology
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers

