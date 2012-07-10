FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Codelco's proposed notes 'A'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' rating to
Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile's (Codelco) senior unsecured
notes due 2022 and 2042. The rating on the notes reflects the credit quality of
Codelco. The notes will rank equal to the company's other unsecured and
unsubordinated debt. We expect Codelco to use proceeds to improve its debt
profile, extend debt maturities, and strengthen its financial profile.

The rating on Chile-based state-owned copper producer Codelco (A/Stable/--) 
reflects our opinion that there is a very high likelihood that the government 
of the Republic of Chile (foreign currency: A+/Positive/A-1; local currency: 
AA/Positive/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient support to Codelco in 
the event of financial distress. We also assess Codelco's stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP) to be 'bbb-'. In accordance with our criteria for 
government-related entities, we base our view of a very high likelihood of 
extraordinary government support. Codelco's SACP reflects its strong business 
risk profile and significant financial risk profile. We expect the company to 
maintain its strong market position as the world's largest integrated copper 
mining company and second-largest producer of molybdenum, with ample 
high-grade copper ore reserves, a globally competitive cost structure, and 
integrated operations, including copper refining and smelting. However, 
somewhat offsetting these strengths are the industry's inherent cyclicality, 
which causes volatile cash flow generation; the company's lack of geographic 
diversification for production because all operations are in Chile; its heavy 
tax and dividend burden; and its aggressive financial policy.  For a complete 
credit rationale, please see "Summary: Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de 
Chile," published March 31, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile
  Corporate credit rating                     A/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned

Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile
  Senior unsecured notes due 2022             A
  Senior unsecured notes due 2042             A


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

