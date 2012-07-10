TEXT-Fitch affirms Lusitano SME No.1

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lusitano SME No.1 as follows: EUR182,860,201 Class A (ISIN XS0272317990): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR35,931,170 Class B (ISIN XS0272318295): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR29,879,503 Class C (ISIN XS0272318378): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned RE50% The affirmation of the class A notes reflects the increased credit enhancement, which is provided by subordination and a reserve fund, which as of the May investor report stands at EUR7.5m, below its required amount of EUR8.6m. Credit enhancement is sufficient to withstand Fitch's 'BBB' rating stress despite the worsening of the transaction's performance since the last surveillance review in August 2011. Current defaults have increased since August 2011 and they stand at EUR67.5m and account for 7.8% of initial balance, compared to EUR58.7m and 6.7% of initial balance respectively. Loans more than 90 days in arrears remain stable representing 1.7% of the outstanding balance. The rating of the class B notes is based on the rating of the European Investment Fund ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'), which guarantees the notes' timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal. The junior class C notes are affirmed at 'CCC' as their credit enhancement, provided by the underfunded reserve fund, remains below the agency's 'B' rating stress expected loss rate. The transaction is a revolving cash flow securitisation of loans granted to Portuguese small-and-medium enterprises granted by Banco Espirito Santo. The revolving period ended in February 2010 and since then the collateral loan portfolio has amortised to 30.5% of its initial balance.Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of information: The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from periodic investor reports and the trustee. Applicable criteria 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012; and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions