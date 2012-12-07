TEXT-Fitch assigns FirstRand Bank Limited debt 'AA-(zaf)' rating

Dec 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FirstRand Bank Limited's (FRB) callable subordinated notes of up to ZAR1.5bn under the bank's DMTN programme a rating of 'AA-(zaf)'. FRB has indicated that it intends for this issue to qualify as Tier 2 capital under Basel III, with limited regulatory recognition until the Resolution Regime framework is adopted in South Africa. The notes mature on 11 December 2022 with an option to call after five years on a non-step-up basis. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The National Long-term rating on the subordinated Tier 2 issue under the DMTN programme is notched from FRB's VR-driven National Long-term rating ('AA(zaf)'). The notching comprises one notch for loss severity and 0 notches for non-performance in line with Fitch's criteria "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 5 December 2012. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in FRB's National Long-term rating. FRB's ratings are unaffected by this announcement and are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F2' Viability Rating: 'bbb+' Support Rating: '2' Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-' National Long-term rating: 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured notes: Long-term foreign currency rating 'BBB+'; Short-term foreign currency: 'F2'; National Long-term rating: 'AA(zaf)' Upper tier 2 notes: National Long-term rating: 'A(zaf)' Contact: Primary Analyst Denzil De Bie Director +44 20 3530 1592 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Director +44 20 3530 1187 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'National Ratings', dated 19 January 2011 and Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 07/12/2012 WNA WE FITCH ASSIGNS FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED'S 10:31:18 711 SCRI TIER 2 DEBT 'AA-(ZAF)' RATING T NORMAL RATINGS FirstRand Ltd Fitch Assigns FirstRand Bank Limited's Tier 2 Debt 'AA-(zaf)' Rating FirstRand Ltd FirstRand FSRJ.J ZAR 17437554416 0.82608 INDEX .JALSH Johannesburg SE All Share INDEX .JTOPI Johannesburg SE Top 40 Tradeable ZA E SF INVB CMPNY EMRG INS INVB BNK ZA yes