TEXT-S&P assigns Ferrara Candy 'B' corporate credit rating
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Ferrara Candy 'B' corporate credit rating

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based Ferrara Pan Candy Co. Inc. and Farley's & Sathers Candy Co. 
Inc. (B/Stable/--) have merged to form Ferrara Candy Co. (Ferrara). As part of 
the transaction, new and existing shareholders (including majority owner 
Catterton Partners) invested approximately $330 million of additional equity 
into the newly merged entity.
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Ferrara, and our 
'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the $425 million senior 
secured term loan facility due 2018.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures pro 
forma for the close of the merger will remain relatively unchanged over the 
next 12 months and that the company will maintain adequate liquidity. 
     -- We are withdrawing all existing ratings on Farley's & Sathers, as this 
debt was fully repaid at the close of the transaction.

Rating Action
On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 
corporate credit rating to Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co., a company formed 
through the merger of Farley's & Sathers Candy Co. Inc. and Ferrara Pan Candy 
Co. Inc. The outlook is stable. The merger closed in June 2012.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to Ferrara's $425 
million senior secured term loan facility. The recovery rating is '4', 
indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a 
payment default. The term loan is issued at the operating company level 
through its Candy Intermediate Holdings Inc. subsidiary. The company also 
issued a $125 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving loan facility due 
2017, which is unrated. 

We understand that Ferrara received about $330 million of additional equity 
from existing shareholders, including majority owner Catterton Partners. 

We are withdrawing all existing ratings on Farley's & Sathers, including the 
issue-level ratings, as this debt has been fully repaid concurrent with the 
close of the merger and related financing.

Pro forma for the transaction close, we estimate that the company has about 
$435 million of reported debt outstanding.

Rationale
The ratings on Ferrara reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's 
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as 
"vulnerable." 

Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include Ferrara's 
participation in the highly competitive and fragmented nonchocolate 
confectionary industry, limited international presence, and volatility of raw 
material costs. We believe the company will benefit from its scale, enabling 
it to leverage existing supplier and customer relationships to reduce costs, 
in addition to potential merger synergies. The portfolio of branded products 
will include legacy Farley's & Sathers brands (including Brach's, Trolli, 
Bob's, Now and Later, and Sathers) and Ferrara Pan's brands (Lemonhead, Black 
Forest, Atomic FireBall, among others).

We estimate the combined entity's pro forma ratio of total debt to EBITDA 
(before merger synergies) is close to 5.5x, and the ratio of funds from 
operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt is about 5% for the 12 months ended 
March 31, 2012. Both leverage and FFO-to-debt metrics are within our range of 
indicative ratios for a highly leveraged financial risk profile, which include 
leverage above 5x and FFO to debt of less than 12%. However, it is our opinion 
that Ferrara will likely absorb its merger and integration-related costs, in 
addition to synergies, over the next 12-18 months, which would allow for 
improvement in these ratios.

Ferrara estimates that post-merger it will be the third-largest player, behind 
significantly larger competitors Mars and The Hershey Co. (A/Stable/A-1), 
within the fragmented and highly competitive U.S. nonchocolate confectionery 
industry. Historically, Farley's & Sathers had grown through acquisitions by 
targeting "orphan" brands divested from larger companies. Ferrara Pan has 
grown organically since its inception. We estimate no brand will represent 
more than one-quarter of combined total company sales. While not an area of 
expansion for the company, nonbranded sources such as private label, 
co-packing, and bulk items, will comprise about one-third of sales, with the 
other two-thirds from branded products. 

We believe the company will lack geographic diversity, as essentially all 
sales occur in the U.S., but the company will have good distribution 
nationally. We don't expect significant customer or supplier concentration, 
and believe there will be opportunities to cross-sell products to new 
customers. In addition, we believe the industry is susceptible to commodity 
cost volatility. Sugar and corn syrup are key components of Ferrara's products 
and make up about 30% of raw material purchases. Increases in sugar and corn 
prices have pressured margins over the last several quarters at both Farley's 
& Sathers and Ferrara Pan. Both companies have historically compensated for 
cost inflation through price increases or other cost reduction strategies.

Farley's & Sathers and Ferrara Pan have each taken steps to streamline costs 
to offset EBITDA margin pressures from higher commodity costs, especially for 
fuel and gelatin. We expect Ferrara Candy Co.'s credit metrics to deteriorate 
slightly over 2012 versus the combined 2011 performance of each legacy company 
because of integration costs, but we expect the company to reduce borrowings 
over 2013 with debt reduction and EBITDA improvement, primarily from 
synergies, most of which we expect to be realized in 2013. Our base-case 
scenario assumptions include:

     -- A net sales increase by a low-single-digit percentage rate during the 
next year primarily from price increases initiated in late 2011 and early 2012.
     -- EBITDA margins of roughly 10% in fiscal 2012, which is essentially 
unchanged from our estimated pro forma EBITDA margin at the end of fiscal 
2011. Our EBITDA margin expectation reflects the likelihood that pricing 
increases will be offset by integration costs through 2012.
     -- We expect EBITDA margin improvement of about 250 basis points in 2013 
as the company recognizes synergies and reduces costs.
     -- We estimate that the company will not generate discretionary cash flow 
in 2012 because of transaction and integration costs, but will likely generate 
at least $30 million of cash flow in 2013.
     -- We expect the company will use a portion of its excess cash to reduce 
debt by the end of 2013. 
     -- Our estimate assumes no dividends or acquisition activity in the next 
12 months.
     -- We expect the company's liquidity will remain adequate.

Liquidity
We believe Ferrara will have "adequate" liquidity. This includes our 
anticipation that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability 
under the revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x during 
the next 12 to 24 months. Liquidity sources will likely continue to exceed 
uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. This is based on the following 
information and assumptions:

     -- Pro forma for the refinancing, we expect the company to have a zero 
cash balance. Working capital needs will initially be funded with net proceeds 
from the term loan and integration costs will be covered by ABL borrowings. We 
expect the company to end fiscal 2012 with a nominal cash balance and about 
$100 million of availability on its $125 million ABL due 2017.
     -- We estimate about $4.2 million of annual amortization on the term loan 
beginning in 2013.
     -- No acquisition activity in the next 12 months.
     -- The credit agreement does not include financial maintenance covenants. 
However, there is a springing fixed charge covenant on the ABL that we do not 
expect to be triggered during the next 12-24 months.
     -- We expect the company to have significant capital expenditures of 
about $40 million in 2012 from integration and maintenance costs. We expect 
capital expenditures in the range of $15 million to $20 million in 2013.
     -- We assume the company will generate cash flow from operations of at 
least $15 million in 2012 and $45 million in 2013.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be 
published following this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect leverage will approach 5.5x by fiscal 
year-end 2012, because of ABL borrowings to cover merger and 
integration-related costs. However, we believe the company will apply its 
excess free cash flow towards debt reduction beginning in 2013 as cash flow 
improves from merger-related synergies. 

We would consider a downgrade if the company faces operating challenges that 
result in leverage trending near 6.5x. We estimate this could derive from flat 
sales growth and margin erosion of more than 100 basis points from fiscal 
2012, either from a loss of a customer or raw materials inflation. 

Although unlikely over the near term, we would consider an upgrade if the 
company demonstrates consistent operating performance and reduces debt 
leverage closer to 4x, and maintains a financial policy consistent with a 
higher rating. We estimate this could result from EBITDA margin expansion of 
about 250 basis points (primarily from synergies) and flat sales growth 
compared with fiscal 2012.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011.
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria for Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009.
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008.

Ratings List
Ratings assigned
Ferrara Candy Co.
 Corporate credit rating          B/Stable/--

Candy Intermediate Holdings Inc.
 Senior secured
  $425 mil. term loan due 2018    B
   Recovery rating                4

Ratings withdrawn
                                  To         From
Farley's & Sathers Candy Co. Inc.
 Corporate credit rating          N.R.       B/Stable/--
 Senior secured                   N.R.       B+
   Recovery rating                N.R.       2

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
