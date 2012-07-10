FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Penske Truck Leasing notes 'BBB-'
July 10, 2012 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Penske Truck Leasing notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB-' issue rating to senior unsecured notes due 2014 and 2022 co-issued by
Reading, Pa.-based Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P. and PTL Finance Corp. Penske
Truck Leasing (PTL) will use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding
debt under its bank revolving credit facility as well as repay a potion of debt
it owes to General Electric Capital Corp. under the GE Capital Credit Facility. 

The ratings on PTL reflect the company's significant market positions in its 
major businesses, full-service lease and contract maintenance and commercial 
rental. The company has contracted most of its revenues under long-term 
leases, which generate relatively stable cash flow, even during periods of 
economic weakness. Partially offsetting these strengths are its capital 
intensity, weaker margins in the logistics segment, and exposure to the 
domestic automotive sector. Over the next few quarters, we expect more 
stringent emissions requirements for Class 8 trucks and aging truck fleets to 
boost demand for commercial truck rentals.

We also expect gradual improvement in PTL's earnings as a result of improving 
utilization and pricing. Following the recapitalization, we expect credit 
metrics to remain near current levels due to the company's sizable capital 
investment plans, resulting in funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 
remaining about 20%. We categorize PTL's business risk profile as 
"satisfactory," financial risk profile as "significant," and liquidity as 
"adequate."

Given PTL's current fleet replenishment and capital expenditure plans, we 
expect debt to increase over the next several quarters, and a company upgrade 
is unlikely in the near term. However, if the operating environment improves, 
we could raise the ratings if FFO to total debt exceeds 30% on a sustained 
basis. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if credit measures fall 
below our expectations and FFO to total debt falls below 15% on a sustained 
basis.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Research Update: Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P. Rated 'BBB-', Outlook 
Stable On Pending Recapitalization, April 26, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST
Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P.
 Corporate credit rating                        BBB-/Stable/--

Rating Assigned
Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P.
PTL Finance Corp.
 Senior unsecured notes due 2014 and 2022       BBB-

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

