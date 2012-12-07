FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch cuts HSBC Finance Corp
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
December 7, 2012

TEXT - Fitch cuts HSBC Finance Corp

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded HSBC Finance Corporation's (HBIO)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. 
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A complete list of 
ratings follows at the end of this release.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs 

The downgrade of the long-term IDR is in conjunction with the downgrade of HSBC 
Holdings plc (HSBC) (please see release 'Fitch Downgrades HSBC to 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable'; Dec. 7, 2012). HBIO's IDRs are supported by HSBC, primarily reflecting 
its importance to the HSBC Group. As such, HBIO's IDRs will move in tandem with 
HSBC. Although not anticipated, HBIO's IDRs are highly sensitive to any changes 
in its ownership structure.

Fitch does not maintain a Viability Rating (VR) on HBIO, as it does not view the
company as a stand-alone entity. Fitch has also withdrawn the ratings of HSBC 
Bank (Nevada) N.A, HSBC Financial Corporation Limited and Household 
International Netherlands BV as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be 
relevant to the agency's coverage.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING

Fitch believes HBIO maintains some characteristics that can be considered core, 
as well as some that indicate limited importance to the HSBC Group. HBIO's core 
operating entity characteristic is primarily reflected through reputation risk 
to the HSBC group in the event of default, and high level of capital injections 
over the last several years. HBIO can also be considered to be of limited 
importance to the HSBC group as the operating entity is in run-off. Fitch 
ultimately views HBIO to be strategically important to the HSBC group and 
considers institutional support from its ultimate parent to be extremely high. 

SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by HBIO are notched down
from the IDR. The agency does not maintain a VR on HBIO, as it does not view the
company as a stand-alone entity.

SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

HBIO subsidiaries factor in a high probability of support from the ultimate 
parent institution. Fitch considers high level of support considering the high 
level of integration, brand, management, financial and reputational incentives 
to avoid subsidiary defaults. 

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

HSBC Finance Corporation Inc.

--Long term IDR downgraded to 'A+' from `AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from 
Negative;

--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from `F1+';

--Support Rating affirmed at '1';

--Commercial Paper downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+';

--Senior Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-';

--Subordinated Debt downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'.

Beneficial Corporation

--Senior Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'.

HSBC Finance Capital Trust IX

--Preferred Stock downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+.

HFC Bank Limited

--Long term IDR downgraded to 'A+' from `AA-'; Outlook revised to Stable from 
Negative;

--Short term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'

--Support Rating affirmed at '1';

--Senior Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-';

--Senior Debt E-Medium Term Notes downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-';

--Senior Debt Medium Term Notes downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'.

Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:

HSBC Bank (Nevada) N.A

--Long term IDR of `AA-';

--Short-term IDR of `F1+';

--Viability Rating of 'a-'

--Support Rating of '1'.

HSBC Financial Corporation Limited

--Long term IDR of `AA-';

--Senior Shelf Registration affirmed of 'AA-';

--Senior Debt of 'AA-'.

Household Bank International Netherlands B.V

--Long term IDR of `AA-';

--Senior Debt of 'AA-'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

