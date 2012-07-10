TEXT-Fitch affirms Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Ariz. revs at 'BBB+'

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB+' rating on $72.3 million Yavapai County Industrial Development Authority (AZ) hospital revenue bonds issued on behalf of Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC). A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of YRMC. A fully funded debt service fund and a deed of trust (mortgage) provide additional security for the bond issue(s). KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG PROFITABILITY NOT EXPECTED TO BE SUSTAINED: Though profitability in fiscal 2011 (Dec. 31 year end) was exceptionally strong (8.6% and 10.8% operating and excess margins, respectively), due to strong revenue cycle management, effective cost controls and some one time revenue, this level of performance is not expected to be maintained due to rising expenses and lower revenue growth. Fitch expects profitability to return to more historical norms and management has budgeted a 4% operating margin for fiscal 2012. DOMINANT MARKET SHARE: YRMC has a leading and dominant 72.2% market share in a large primary service area. The strong market share reflects the absence of acute care facilities in YRMC's vicinity as the nearest acute care facility is over 40 miles away. SOUND LIQUIDITY: Relative to Fitch's 'BBB' category medians, YRMC's balance sheet boasts strong days cash on hand but an average cash to debt position. While strengthened by YRMC's strong revenue growth in fiscal 2011, the balance sheet is also overstated by proceeds of a $9.4 million five-year bank loan that is in unrestricted cash, which is being used to fund YRMC's ongoing EMR initiative. INCREASED CAPITAL SPENDING: YRMC's capital budget of $23.6 million for fiscal 2012 is much higher than historical levels of $13.6 million (1.4x depreciation expense) in fiscal 2011 and $15.2 million in fiscal 2010 and will be funded from operating cash flow and the aforementioned bank loan. Fitch believes that YRMC's historical cash flow generation is sufficient to fund ongoing and future capital projects. CREDIT PROFILE Yavapai Regional Medical Center is a two-hospital system in Prescott, Arizona (approximately 90 miles northwest of Phoenix) with 206 licensed (181 staffed beds). In 2011, YRMC reported $249.5 million in total operating revenue. Favorable Financial Performance Though Fitch views YRMC's recent financial performance favorably, it expects future operating margins to return to historical norms (3.5%) due to rising pressure on expenses, expected lower revenue growth and ongoing susceptibility due to its small revenue base. Profitability in fiscal 2011 was exceptionally strong as YRMC posted an 8.6% operating margin and a 10.8% excess margin, compared to 3.4% and 5%, respectively, in the prior year. Operating profitability was driven by enhanced coding and billing ($7.3 million), strong cost control measures ($8.6 million) and the receipt of one time stimulus funds ($0.9 million). Additionally, YRMC received $1.5 million from the sale of its Home Health facility and a $900,000 donation in support of its Breast Care Center (non-operating revenue). Through May 31, 2012 (five-month interim period), profitability was also very strong as YRMC reported a 9.5% operating margin. Management expects profitability to soften markedly due to increased operating expenses related to its EMR going live in June 2012, and has budgeted a 4% operating margin for fiscal 2012. Dominant Market Position Fitch believes YRMC's operations benefit from its position as the sole acute care provider in a large and moderately growing primary service area (PSA). With the nearest competitor located 40 miles away, inpatient market share has been consistently above 70%. In recent years, YRMC has been successful in stemming some of the outmigration of high-acuity tertiary and quaternary services to Phoenix-area hospitals through the development of cardiovascular and neurosurgery service lines. In a bid to further strengthen its operating footprint, management indicates that YRMC has long-term future plans to expand toward the Chino Valley area (18 miles north of its Prescott Valley facility). However, these plans remain preliminary. Sound Liquidity As of May 31, 2012, YRMC had $111.9 million in unrestricted cash and investments, equating to a strong 198.3 days cash on hand and an average 90.6% cash to debt position, compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category medians of 128.6 days and 79.8%. Recent balance sheet growth was fueled by unusually strong cash flow generation as well as proceeds from a $9.4 million five-year bank loan. Increased Capital Spending Over the last three fiscal years, capital spending has averaged around 1.4x of depreciation expense and capital spending is expected to increase in fiscal 2012 to over 2x depreciation expense. YRMC's $23.6 million capital budget addresses emergency department and wound care expansion projects on the East Campus; its EMR initiative; and potential land acquisitions. Funding sources include operating cash flow and the $9.6 million five year bank loan. Conservative Debt Profile Total outstanding debt is $72.3 million and is conservative at 83% fixed rate and 17% variable rate. The only variable rate exposure is a direct bank placement of its series 2008A bonds, which is at an indexed floating rate. The direct bank placement was closed in fiscal 2011 and has an initial five-year term, with a put option by the bank in 2016. There are no additional covenant requirements than what is required in the master trust indenture. Debt burden remains elevated with maximum annual debt service (MADS) accounting for 4.2% of total revenue for the interim period, compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category of 3.3%. Though debt service coverage by EBITDA is good at 3.8x for the interim period and 4.0x for fiscal 2011 compared to the 'BBB' category median of 2.6x, the improved coverage reflects strong cash flow generation, which included some one time revenue sources. The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the unusually strong profitability will return to more historical norms. Additionally, Fitch expects YRMC to execute its capital plan without significantly impacting liquidity. DISCLOSURE: Yavapai covenants to provide annual and quarterly disclosure through the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$30 million Yavapai County Industrial Development Authority (AZ) (Yavapai Regional Medical Center) hospital revenue bonds series 2008B, at 'BBB+'; --$39.1 million Yavapai County Industrial Development Authority (AZ) (Yavapai Regional Medical Center) revenue bonds series 2003A, at 'BBB+'; --$3.2 million Yavapai County Industrial Development Authority (AZ) (Yavapai Regional Medical Center) revenue bonds series 1997A, at 'BBB+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012; --'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 12, 2011.