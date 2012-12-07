FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P revises Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS outlook
December 7, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P revises Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

     -- On Nov. 20, 2012, we revised our outlook to negative from stable on 
Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS (GBB; BBB+/Negative/A-2).
     -- Our covered bond ratings on the Obligasjoner med fortrinsrett (OMF) 
issued by GBB are six notches above our rating on GBB, which is the maximum 
achievable rating under our asset-liability mismatch criteria.
     -- Consequently, we have revised to negative from stable our outlook on 
the covered bonds issued by GBB to reflect the outlook on the issuer.
  
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today revised its outlook to negative from stable on its ratings on the 
"Obligasjoner med fortrinsrett " (OMFs; Norwegian legislation-enabled covered 
bonds) issued by Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS (GBB; BBB+/Negative/A-2) (see 
list below). 

The issuer is a specialized mortgage institution owned by Gjensidige Bank ASA 
(BBB+/Negative/A-2).

On Nov. 20, 2012, we revised our outlook on GBB to negative from stable (see 
"Various Rating Actions On Norwegian Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," 
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Consequently, we have today revised our outlook on all of GBB's outstanding 
covered bonds to reflect the covered bonds' exposure to the program's issuer, 
GBB. We uplift the rating on the OMFs from that on GBB. 

According to our asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) criteria, GBB's OMFs can 
achieve up to six notches of uplift above the issuer credit rating on GBB (see 
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch 
Risk," published Dec. 16, 2009). This is based on our assessment of the 
covered bonds' ALMM risk classification as "low" and our categorization of the 
program in category 2.

Based the ALMM risk classification as "low" and the program category 2, the 
maximum difference between the rating on the OMFs and the issuer credit rating 
on GBB is limited to six notches. We rate the OMFs at 'AA+', which includes 
the maximum potential uplift of six notches above the rating on GBB. If we 
were to downgrade GBB, this would cause us to lower the rating on the OMFs. 

As a result, today's outlook revision on the OMFs follows that on GBB on Nov. 
20, 2012. No other rating action was taken. 
  
RATINGS LIST
                                 
OUTLOOK ACTION
              To             From
Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS 
Long-term:    AA+/Negative   AA+/Stable   

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

