TEXT-S&P cuts Patriot Coal rating to 'D'

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on St. Louis, Mo.-based Patriot Coal Corp. (Patriot) to 'D' from 'CCC'. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'D' from 'CCC'. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Jan. 23, 2012. Rationale The 'D' rating on Patriot follows the company's filing of a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to implement its restructuring plan. During recent months, the cancellation of customer contracts, lower thermal coal prices, and rising expenditures for environmental and other liabilities have severely constrained the company's liquidity and financial flexibility. However, Patriot expects its mining operations and customer shipments to continue in the ordinary course of business throughout the reorganization process and has obtained a commitment for $802 million in debtor-in-possession financing. Upon the Bankruptcy Court's approval, the company will use the new financing and cash generated from Patriot's ongoing operations to support the business during the reorganization process. Related Criteria And Research -- Credit FAQ: U.S. Coal Producers Face Substantial Headwinds, Including High Inventories And Low Natural Gas Prices, June 6, 2012 -- Recovery Report: Patriot Coal Corp.'s Recovery Rating Profile, May 23, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch To From Patriot Coal Corp. Corporate Credit Rating D/--/-- CCC/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured D CCC/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 3