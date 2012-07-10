FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Patriot Coal rating to 'D'
July 10, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Patriot Coal rating to 'D'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit
rating on St. Louis, Mo.-based Patriot Coal Corp. (Patriot) to 'D'
from 'CCC'. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the company's
senior unsecured debt to 'D' from 'CCC'. We removed the ratings from
CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Jan. 23, 2012.

Rationale
The 'D' rating on Patriot follows the company's filing of a voluntary petition 
under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to implement its restructuring 
plan. During recent months, the cancellation of customer contracts, lower 
thermal coal prices, and rising expenditures for environmental and other 
liabilities have severely constrained the company's liquidity and financial 
flexibility. However, Patriot expects its mining operations and customer 
shipments to continue in the ordinary course of business throughout the 
reorganization process and has obtained a commitment for $802 million in 
debtor-in-possession financing. Upon the Bankruptcy Court's approval, the 
company will use the new financing and cash generated from Patriot's ongoing 
operations to support the business during the reorganization process.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Credit FAQ: U.S. Coal Producers Face Substantial Headwinds, Including 
High Inventories And Low Natural Gas Prices, June 6, 2012
     -- Recovery Report: Patriot Coal Corp.'s Recovery Rating Profile, May 23, 
2012
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Patriot Coal Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                D/--/--            CCC/Watch Neg/--
 Senior Unsecured                       D                  CCC/Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
