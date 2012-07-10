TEXT-Fitch says costs control key vulnerability for Brazilian homebuilders

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - For Brazilian homebuilders greater efficiency and operating cost control remain key challenges, especially given these issues generally emerge years into project development, according to Fitch Ratings. In 2011, the operating performance of most Brazilian homebuilders was below Fitch’s expectations. The project completion phase has presented challenges, with several companies facing increased construction costs and a growing level of sales contract cancellations. Despite large cost revisions, additional upward cost adjustments are expected due to the high volume of projects entering the completion phase. ‘Fitch expects slower project launch growth in 2012. Homebuilders are focusing on reducing inventory levels, geographical diversification, construction partner cooperation, and improving operating cash generation,’ said Fernanda Rezende, Director in Fitch’s Latin America group. ‘Fitch believes that decreased project launches are a credit positive and that recent strong growth would not be sustainable in the medium to long term.’ In 2011, liquidity remained satisfactory. Nevertheless, homebuilders remain dependent on long-term credit lines and, for some companies, corporate debt maturing in 2012 and 2013 needs to be refinanced. ‘Fitch believes that companies with strong cash reserves are better positioned to face restrictions on credit availability and reduction in sales speed,’ said Jose Roberto Romero, Director in Fitch’s Latin America group. For more information, the special report titled ‘Brazilian Homebuilders: Cost Overruns Affect Cash Flow’ is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)