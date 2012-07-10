TEXT-S&P rates WideOpenWest

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the $320 million of senior subordinated notes due 2019 to be co-issued by WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW) and WideOpenWest Capital Corp. WOW is a cable service provider based in Englewood, Colo. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the existing senior unsecured notes due 2019, which are being reduced in size to $700 million from $1.02 billion. The '6' recovery rating on this debt is unchanged. The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on WOW remain unchanged and reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, including what we consider an aggressive shareholder-oriented financial policy. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is elevated, at around 6.8x, and our rating assumes that leverage will remain at 7.0x or lower over the next two years. The ratings also reflect a "fair" business risk profile characterized by the company's demonstrated ability to increase revenue and EBITDA through effective bundling of its products and its reputation for good customer service. Moreover, its profitability measures are comparable with larger incumbent cable operators. These factors somewhat overshadow significant competitive pressures from financially stronger incumbent cable operators and telephone companies, including AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., as well direct-to-home satellite providers in the video market. Our business risk profile assessment is also based on WOW's cost disadvantages compared with larger cable operators, particularly in negotiating programming contracts. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST WideOpenWest Finance LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings WideOpenWest Finance LLC WideOpenWest Capital Corp. Subordinated $320 mil notes due 2019 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Affirmed WideOpenWest Finance LLC WideOpenWest Capital Corp. Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6