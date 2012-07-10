FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates WideOpenWest
July 10, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates WideOpenWest

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the $320 million of senior
subordinated notes due 2019 to be co-issued by WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW)
and WideOpenWest Capital Corp. WOW is a cable service provider based in
Englewood, Colo. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation for
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. At the same time,
we affirmed our 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the existing senior unsecured notes
due 2019, which are being reduced in size to $700 million from $1.02 billion.
The '6' recovery rating on this debt is unchanged. 

The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on WOW remain unchanged and 
reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, including what we 
consider an aggressive shareholder-oriented financial policy. Pro forma debt 
to EBITDA is elevated, at around 6.8x, and our rating assumes that leverage 
will remain at 7.0x or lower over the next two years. 

The ratings also reflect a "fair" business risk profile characterized by the 
company's demonstrated ability to increase revenue and EBITDA through 
effective bundling of its products and its reputation for good customer 
service. Moreover, its profitability measures are comparable with larger 
incumbent cable operators. These factors somewhat overshadow significant 
competitive pressures from financially stronger incumbent cable operators and 
telephone companies, including AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., as 
well direct-to-home satellite providers in the video market. Our business risk 
profile assessment is also based on WOW's cost disadvantages compared with 
larger cable operators, particularly in negotiating programming contracts. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest 
To Weakest, April 26, 2012
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands 
Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 
March 21, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

RATINGS LIST

WideOpenWest Finance LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating              B/Stable/--

New Ratings

WideOpenWest Finance LLC
WideOpenWest Capital Corp.
 Subordinated
  $320 mil notes due 2019             CCC+
   Recovery Rating                    6

Ratings Affirmed

WideOpenWest Finance LLC
WideOpenWest Capital Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                     CCC+
   Recovery Rating                    6

