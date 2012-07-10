FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Seneca East Local SD, Ohio ULT GOs at 'A+'
July 10, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Seneca East Local SD, Ohio ULT GOs at 'A+'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Seneca East
Local School District, OH's bonds:

--Approximately $10.4 million general obligation unlimited tax (ULTGO), affirmed
at 'A+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The ULTGO bonds are secured by an unlimited voter-approved debt service millage,
outside the general operating millage, that is adjusted to yield sufficient
revenue to pay debt service payments.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

ADEQUATE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Sound financial management has resulted in
adequate financial flexibility as evidenced by sufficient financial reserves and
conservative forecasting.

STRONG RECORD OF VOTER SUPPORT: The district has strong community support as
evidenced by voter renewal of the local 1% income tax, the most recent being in
May 2010 for a five-year period.

CONTINUING PROPERTY LEVIES PROVIDE STABILITY: Property tax revenues are derived
from continuous levies, providing a measure of stability as opposed to districts
that have expiring levels which are more vulnerable to electoral cycles.

HIGH DEPENDENCE ON STATE FUNDING: Future levels of state funding, which
represent the majority of the district's revenues, may be affected as the state
plans to implement a new funding formula; to date no details have been
announced.

LIMTITED TAX AND ECONOMIC BASE: The district is rural with a limited economy and
tax base and comprised primarily of residential and agricultural property.

WEAK SOCIO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Regional economic indicators are weak as
represented by above-average county unemployment rates and below-average wealth
levels.

MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVELS: Debt burden is moderate with limited future capital
needs.

CREDIT PROFILE

RURAL DISTRICT WITH BELOW AVERAGE SOCIO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
Seneca East is a small, rural residential/agricultural district located
approximately 70 miles southeast of Toledo in Seneca County (the county). The
district serves a small population of approximately 5,145. While the population
of the district declined by 6% from 2000 to 2010, enrollment has been stable,
averaging a modest 985 over the last three-years.

Reflective of the region's concentration in the agricultural sector, employment
and wealth indicators remain below state and national averages. Unemployment for
the county has historically been above state and national averages. May 2012
unemployment equaled 7.2%, down from 9.2% in May 2011 but still higher than the
6.9% state average and below the 7.9% U.S. average. Likewise 2010 per capita
income for the county was 79% and 72% of state and national averages,
respectively.

Despite lackluster economic indicators, the district's tax base increased by
15.4% in fiscal 2010 from the year prior as a result of the triennial
revaluation, despite the statewide phase-out of tangible personal property tax.
Assessed value decreased by 3.1% in fiscal 2011, but preliminary figures
indicate a $7.7 million increase in 2012 due to a county-wide revaluation.

HIGHLY DEPENDENT ON STATE FUNDING
The district relies heavily on state aid, receiving approximately 54% of general
fund operating revenues from the state. The Ohio legislature repealed the
Evidence Based Model funding formula, and the state currently has a temporary
funding formula in place. A permanent system is to be devised at a later,
unspecified date. A supplemental funding provision for fiscal years 2012 and
2013 guarantees each school district operating funds equal to the amount of
state operating funding (excluding state fiscal stabilization money) the
district received in fiscal 2011 under the Evidence Based Model. The district's
state funding has been fairly stable over the last few years. Fitch will monitor
future legislative action as it is currently unclear whether the new formula
will prove positive or negative to rural and less affluent districts like Seneca
East.

FINANCIAL STABILITY FROM PROPERTY TAX LEVIES & VOTER SUPPORT Property taxes
comprise 22% of general fund revenues. These revenues are derived from
continuous levies, which Fitch views positively because they provide a measure
of stability, as opposed to many Ohio school districts that have expiring levies
which are vulnerable to electoral cycles. Augmenting operations, the district
has levied a 1% income tax (comprises 12% of general fund revenues) since fiscal
2000 which was renewed in fiscal 2005 and most recently renewed in fiscal 2010
for a 5-year period by 61% of the voters.

RESERVE LEVELS SUFFICIENT DUE TO CONSERVATIVE BUDGETING
District management practices prudent expenditure control and conservative
budgeting. A recent one time retirement incentive plan and labor concessions on
health care will provide for future spending relief. For fiscal 2011, the
district reported a general fund operating deficit after transfers of $99,000
compared to a $123,000 surplus in fiscal 2010 due primarily to lower property
tax collections. The district implemented GASB 54 in fiscal 2011, reporting an
unrestricted(sum of committed, assigned and unassigned) general fund balance at
fiscal year-end June 30, 2011, of $2 million or 24.4% of spending compared to an
unreserved fund balance of $861,000 or 10.7% of spending at June 30, 2010. Cash
balances remain strong, with the district reporting liquidity of $1.5 million,
or a healthy 18.1% of expenditures at June 30, 2011.

FIVE-YEAR FORECAST PROJECTS OPERATING DEFICITS
The May 2012 five-year forecast projects a small operating deficit of $6,000 in
fiscal 2012, increasing to a $1.1 million deficit in 2016. Ending cash balances
decline steadily but stay positive through the forecasted period. The forecast
is conservative and does not include the renewal of the five-year 1% local
income tax in fiscal 2016. Fitch's concern regarding the projected operating
deficits is mitigated by the districts prudent management of expenditures and
the strong trend in voter support of the income tax levy, which if renewed in
fiscal 2015, would essentially remove the deficit and restore the cash balance
to an adequate level.

MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVELS
The district's overall debt burden is moderate at 3.7% of market value and
$2,079 per capita. Amortization is below average with 45% retired in 10 years;
however, the district has no plans for additional debt, as school facilities are
fairly new. Additionally, a .5 mill permanent improvement levy is in place for
maintaining the facility improvements made with the 2005 bond issue. Debt
service represents a moderate 9.6% of fiscal 2011 general and debt service fund
expenditures.

Pensions and other post employment benefits are provided through the School
Employees Retirement System (SERS) and the State Teachers Retirement System
(STRS). Both SERS and STRS are state administered, cost-sharing,
multiple-employer defined benefit systems. The district is required to make
contributions in accordance with rates established by the state. Total pension
and OPEB costs equaled a manageable 8.5% of fiscal 2011 general fund
expenditures.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and National Association of Realtors.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
