TEXT-Fitch affirms Seneca East Local SD, Ohio ULT GOs at 'A+'

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Seneca East Local School District, OH's bonds: --Approximately $10.4 million general obligation unlimited tax (ULTGO), affirmed at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The ULTGO bonds are secured by an unlimited voter-approved debt service millage, outside the general operating millage, that is adjusted to yield sufficient revenue to pay debt service payments. KEY RATING DRIVERS ADEQUATE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Sound financial management has resulted in adequate financial flexibility as evidenced by sufficient financial reserves and conservative forecasting. STRONG RECORD OF VOTER SUPPORT: The district has strong community support as evidenced by voter renewal of the local 1% income tax, the most recent being in May 2010 for a five-year period. CONTINUING PROPERTY LEVIES PROVIDE STABILITY: Property tax revenues are derived from continuous levies, providing a measure of stability as opposed to districts that have expiring levels which are more vulnerable to electoral cycles. HIGH DEPENDENCE ON STATE FUNDING: Future levels of state funding, which represent the majority of the district's revenues, may be affected as the state plans to implement a new funding formula; to date no details have been announced. LIMTITED TAX AND ECONOMIC BASE: The district is rural with a limited economy and tax base and comprised primarily of residential and agricultural property. WEAK SOCIO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Regional economic indicators are weak as represented by above-average county unemployment rates and below-average wealth levels. MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVELS: Debt burden is moderate with limited future capital needs. CREDIT PROFILE RURAL DISTRICT WITH BELOW AVERAGE SOCIO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS Seneca East is a small, rural residential/agricultural district located approximately 70 miles southeast of Toledo in Seneca County (the county). The district serves a small population of approximately 5,145. While the population of the district declined by 6% from 2000 to 2010, enrollment has been stable, averaging a modest 985 over the last three-years. Reflective of the region's concentration in the agricultural sector, employment and wealth indicators remain below state and national averages. Unemployment for the county has historically been above state and national averages. May 2012 unemployment equaled 7.2%, down from 9.2% in May 2011 but still higher than the 6.9% state average and below the 7.9% U.S. average. Likewise 2010 per capita income for the county was 79% and 72% of state and national averages, respectively. Despite lackluster economic indicators, the district's tax base increased by 15.4% in fiscal 2010 from the year prior as a result of the triennial revaluation, despite the statewide phase-out of tangible personal property tax. Assessed value decreased by 3.1% in fiscal 2011, but preliminary figures indicate a $7.7 million increase in 2012 due to a county-wide revaluation. HIGHLY DEPENDENT ON STATE FUNDING The district relies heavily on state aid, receiving approximately 54% of general fund operating revenues from the state. The Ohio legislature repealed the Evidence Based Model funding formula, and the state currently has a temporary funding formula in place. A permanent system is to be devised at a later, unspecified date. A supplemental funding provision for fiscal years 2012 and 2013 guarantees each school district operating funds equal to the amount of state operating funding (excluding state fiscal stabilization money) the district received in fiscal 2011 under the Evidence Based Model. The district's state funding has been fairly stable over the last few years. Fitch will monitor future legislative action as it is currently unclear whether the new formula will prove positive or negative to rural and less affluent districts like Seneca East. FINANCIAL STABILITY FROM PROPERTY TAX LEVIES & VOTER SUPPORT Property taxes comprise 22% of general fund revenues. These revenues are derived from continuous levies, which Fitch views positively because they provide a measure of stability, as opposed to many Ohio school districts that have expiring levies which are vulnerable to electoral cycles. Augmenting operations, the district has levied a 1% income tax (comprises 12% of general fund revenues) since fiscal 2000 which was renewed in fiscal 2005 and most recently renewed in fiscal 2010 for a 5-year period by 61% of the voters. RESERVE LEVELS SUFFICIENT DUE TO CONSERVATIVE BUDGETING District management practices prudent expenditure control and conservative budgeting. A recent one time retirement incentive plan and labor concessions on health care will provide for future spending relief. For fiscal 2011, the district reported a general fund operating deficit after transfers of $99,000 compared to a $123,000 surplus in fiscal 2010 due primarily to lower property tax collections. The district implemented GASB 54 in fiscal 2011, reporting an unrestricted(sum of committed, assigned and unassigned) general fund balance at fiscal year-end June 30, 2011, of $2 million or 24.4% of spending compared to an unreserved fund balance of $861,000 or 10.7% of spending at June 30, 2010. Cash balances remain strong, with the district reporting liquidity of $1.5 million, or a healthy 18.1% of expenditures at June 30, 2011. FIVE-YEAR FORECAST PROJECTS OPERATING DEFICITS The May 2012 five-year forecast projects a small operating deficit of $6,000 in fiscal 2012, increasing to a $1.1 million deficit in 2016. Ending cash balances decline steadily but stay positive through the forecasted period. The forecast is conservative and does not include the renewal of the five-year 1% local income tax in fiscal 2016. Fitch's concern regarding the projected operating deficits is mitigated by the districts prudent management of expenditures and the strong trend in voter support of the income tax levy, which if renewed in fiscal 2015, would essentially remove the deficit and restore the cash balance to an adequate level. MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVELS The district's overall debt burden is moderate at 3.7% of market value and $2,079 per capita. Amortization is below average with 45% retired in 10 years; however, the district has no plans for additional debt, as school facilities are fairly new. Additionally, a .5 mill permanent improvement levy is in place for maintaining the facility improvements made with the 2005 bond issue. Debt service represents a moderate 9.6% of fiscal 2011 general and debt service fund expenditures. Pensions and other post employment benefits are provided through the School Employees Retirement System (SERS) and the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS). Both SERS and STRS are state administered, cost-sharing, multiple-employer defined benefit systems. The district is required to make contributions in accordance with rates established by the state. Total pension and OPEB costs equaled a manageable 8.5% of fiscal 2011 general fund expenditures. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 