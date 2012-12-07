FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch raises Banco de Bogota rating to 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 7, 2012 / 9:17 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch raises Banco de Bogota rating to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 7 - Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Banco de Bogota's (Bogota)
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb' from 'bbb-' and its Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this release. 

Fitch has upgraded Bogota's VR and IDRs as it sustained its sound performance 
and maintained its solid balance sheet while successfully incorporating 
BAC-Credomatic (BAC) into its business. This has resulted in better revenue 
diversification, a better balanced portfolio and significant cross-sell and 
cross fertilization potential.

Bogota's ratings reflect its strong franchise, sound asset quality and reserves,
consistent performance, conservative credit/risk policies, ample, diversified 
funding, adequate capital and systemic importance. Fitch's view of Bogota's 
creditworthiness is tempered by its heightened competitive environment in 
Colombia and abroad, and the risk arising from its on-going diversification into
retail.

Bogota's ratings would be underpinned if the bank sustains its performance while
adequately managing BAC, achieving synergies and better diversification in 
Colombia and Central America.

On the other hand, a dismal performance and/or severely weaker asset quality 
that would pressure loan loss provisions and erode the bank's capital/reserves 
cushion would pressure its VR and IDRs downwards.

Given its size and systemic importance, Bogota is likely to receive support from
Colombia's government, should it be required. Colombia's ability to provide such
support is reflected in Colombia's sovereign rating ('BBB-/ROS') and drives 
Bogota's support floor.

Boasting over 140 years of history, Bogota is Colombia's second largest bank 
with a market share of about 15% by assets. Traditionally oriented to the 
corporate segment, the bank has diversified into the retail business and 
expanded abroad. The bank operates in six Central American countries through BAC
and is controlled by Grupo Aval (rated 'BBB-'), Colombia's largest financial 
services group.

Bogota acquired (in December 2010) BAC, a retail-oriented bank with operations 
throughout Central America that adequately complement Bogota's traditional 
business. This acquisition brings great growth and synergy potential and Bogota 
has successfully integrated this well-run operation that maintains its 
performance in spite of a less booming operating environment.

Bogota's conservative credit and risk management policies and positive economic 
environment in Colombia (as well as stability in Central America) resulted in 
very good asset quality (30-day PDL's stood at 1.9% at June 2012) that has 
consistently improved in the past few years and is complemented by sufficient 
loan loss reserves (1.4 times ).

Driven by organic and inorganic growth, Bogota's performance has been quite 
consistent over the last few years and through the crises. Operating expenses 
have increased after the integration of BAC but credit cost declined in relative
terms thus underpinning profitability that in spite of declining slightly 
remained close to 2% for the ROAA and 18% for the ROAE.

Bogota's credit/risk culture and policies are quite conservative. The bank is a 
sound competitor with a strong know-how of is core business that approaches each
new undertaking with caution and measured risk-taking. Product development and 
risk management are also sound in BAC and cross-fertilization should allow 
Bogota and BAC to diversify their loan portfolios and further reduce 
customer/product concentration.

Bogota enjoys a wide customer base and quite moderate funding costs; customer 
deposits fund Bogota's loan portfolio in its entirety and the bank has ample 
access to Colombia's and international capital markets. Furthermore, it enjoys 
the full support of its shareholders as illustrated during the acquisition of 
BAC.

Fresh capital injections of about USD1.2 billion helped Bogota finance the 
acquisition of BAC, restore its capital and boost its capital ratios. Bogota's 
Fitch core capital stood at 11.6% at June 2012 and compares well with its peers 
in its rating category. Capital must be seen in line with its reserves, asset 
quality, earnings generation, and generally positive economic background.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Bogota:

--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BBB' from 
'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;

--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';

--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;

--Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';

--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';

--Support rating affirmed at '3';

--Support rating floor affirmed at 'BB+';

--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.