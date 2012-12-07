FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P comments on Wesco Aircraft Holdings
December 7, 2012

TEXT - S&P comments on Wesco Aircraft Holdings

Reuters Staff

Dec 7 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its ‘BB-’ corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (BB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the company’s recent refinancing. On Dec. 7, 2012, Wesco refinanced its existing credit facility with a new $200 million revolver due 2017 and a new $625 million term loan due 2017. We will not be assigning ratings to the new facility. The refinancing does not result in a material change in the company’s debt levels but should reduce interest expense as a result of the lower pricing in the new facility.

