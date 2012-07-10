FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Danbury, Conn. GOs 'AAA'
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 9:52 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Danbury, Conn. GOs 'AAA'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to the City of
Danbury, Connecticut (the city):

--$12 million general obligation bonds (GOs), issue of 2012 'AAA'; 
--$2.5 million bond anticipation notes (BANs) 'F1+'.

The bonds are scheduled for a competitive sale on or about July 12, 2012. 
Proceeds of this issue will be used for the extension of sewer services, school 
improvements, and general city public improvement projects. 

In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating: 

--$159.3 million city GOs at 'AAA'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The bonds and notes are general obligations of the city backed by its full 
faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Danbury's healthy operating results and solid 
reserve levels are the result of its sound financial management, prudent fiscal 
policies, and conservative budgeting practices. 

ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: The city's economic profile is strong 
with a broad economic base and continued economic development. Economic 
indicators include high income levels and below-average unemployment rates. The 
city benefits from its proximity to New York City and Hartford employment 
centers. 

LOW DEBT LEVELS: The debt burden is low and is expected to remain so given the 
rapid amortization of existing debt and the city's manageable debt plans. 

FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED: The city's pensions are well funded and are 
above-average and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are manageable. 

MARKET ACCESS: The 'F1+' short-term rating on the BANs reflects the city's 'AAA'
GO rating and Fitch's expectation for strong market access to refinance the 
notes at maturity.

CREDIT PROFILE

SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

The city maintains a healthy level of financial flexibility with consistently 
solid general fund reserve balances, despite a moderate use of fund balance for 
three out of the last five audited years. For fiscal 2011 the city ended the 
year with a $1 million general fund operating surplus after transfers (equal to 
a modest 0.5% of total expenditures and transfers out). The city's unrestricted 
general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned as per GASB
54) totals $28.1 million or a sound 13% of spending. The city's reserve policy 
requires an unassigned balance between 5%-10%. 

Estimated fiscal 2012 results indicate a use of $1.5 million in fund balance, 
which is less than the $2.4 million appropriated in the budget. The city expects
the general fund unrestricted fund balance to remain solid at approximately 
$26.5 million or 12.3% of budgeted general fund spending in fiscal 2012. 

Projected fiscal 2012 results reflect a shortfall of approximately $1 million in
budgeted property tax revenue as the city processed the majority of outstanding 
property appeals related to the prior Oct. 1, 2007 revaluation. The city is 
conducting the next revaluation effective Oct. 1, 2012 and is expecting a slight
decline in assessments; however, management has said that it will offset 
declines, if necessary, with budgetary reductions and through adjustment in tax 
rates. Danbury's revenue base includes a high proportion of property taxes, 
which make up approximately 75% of general fund sources. 

The fiscal 2013 budget includes the use of $2.35 million of fund balance but 
does not reflect the receipt of $3.2 million in revenue from a land sale, which 
had been budgeted for fiscal 2012 but is not expected to close for several 
months. The adopted fiscal 2013 budget includes a 3.49% mill rate increase, 
generating an additional $7 million to support expenditure increases in 
education ($0.9 million), pension costs ($1.8 million), debt service ($0.4 
million), and other items. The city will also continue to defer the filling of 
67 positions which will save the city $1.5 million. The budget also includes $1 
million for capital improvements and $0.45 million for contingencies.  

LOW DEBT BURDEN

Debt levels are low at $1,767 per capita, or 1.3% of market value, and 
amortization is rapid with 74% of principal retiring within 10 years. Fiscal 
2013 budgeted general fund debt service is equal to $11.1 million or a low 5% of
budgeted spending. Debt levels are expected to remain low given the city's 
conservative debt policies and limited bonding plans. 

The city's fiscal 2012-2016 capital improvement plan (CIP) totals $269.7 
million, although the city expects actual capital spending to be lower as some 
projects will be scaled down or deferred. The city has approximately $10 million
of authorized/unissued debt remaining as well as its annual $3 million allowance
for non-referendum approved debt. The city plans on putting a bond referendum of
approximately $30-40 million on the ballot for November 2012 which would be for 
the expansion of city schools. 

FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED 

The city's pension funding levels remain well funded. On an aggregate basis, the
city's six pension plans are 93.1% funded, using the city's 8% assumed 
investment rate. Adjusting for Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate 
assumption, funding remains high at 85%. 

The city fully funds the actuarially required contribution (ARC) for pension. 
For fiscal 2013, the city's contribution for its pension plans increased to $9.5
million, up $1.8 million from $7.8 million in fiscal 2012, but still represents 
a low 4.3% of budgeted spending. The city lowered its assumed rate of return to 
7.25% from 8% for its general employee plan (which represents approximately 
one-half of the city's combined pension liability) resulting in the higher 
pension cost. The budget impact of such was largely offset by negotiated 
concessions with labor. The city plans to make a similar adjustment for the 
remainder of its plans when it conducts its next actuarial study. 

Other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities are manageable. The city has 
prudently set aside $1.2 million in a reserve in anticipation of establishing a 
trust in the future.

ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS 

Danbury is the largest city in northern Fairfield County with a 2011 population 
of 80,893. The city is easily accessible to New York City, Hartford, and 
Norwalk, all of which are within 60 miles, and benefits from continued economic 
development and its role as an important regional employment and retail center. 

Significant economic development projects in the health care and pharmaceutical 
manufacturing sectors include the recent expansions of Boehringer-Ingelheim 
($140 million) and MannKind Bio Pharmaceuticals Corporation ($200 million). In 
April 2012 Belimo Air Controls announced a $40 million expansion of its U.S. 
headquarters and manufacturing facility, and construction has recently commenced
on a $38 million training facility for the U.S. Army Reserves. Danbury Hospital 
has completed its merger with the New Milford Hospital, which will bring a $150 
million expansion project to the city while the hospital opened a cancer 
research facility this past fall. Retail sale per capita is equal to a high 185%
of the state average reflecting the presence of the Danbury Fair Mall, which 
received a $180 million renovation several years ago and remains the largest 
retail mall in New England. 

The city's unemployment rate has declined to 5.9% for April 2012 from 7% the 
year prior and compares favorably with the state (7.5%) and national (7.7%) 
averages. Income levels register comfortably above the national average, and 
have strengthened in recent years relative to those of wealthy Fairfield County 
and the state of Connecticut.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.