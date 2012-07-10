TEXT-S&P says Intel rtgs unaffected by announced ASML Holding deal

July 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Santa Clara, Calif.-based Intel Corp. remain unchanged following the announcement that Intel has entered into a series of R&D and equity investments with ASML Holding N.V. (unrated) over the next five years to accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing tool technologies totaling $4.1 billion (EUR3.3 billion). Intel’s funding commitment is structured through two phases: the first, related to R&D investments of $680 million (EUR553 million) over five years to assist ASML develop 450mm wafer manufacturing tools, as well as an equity investment of $2.1 billion (EUR1.7 billion) for about 10% of ASML’s shares; the second, subject to ASML shareholder approval, is related to additional R&D investments of $340 million (EUR276 million) to accelerate extreme ultraviolet (UAV) lithography and an equity investment of $1 billion (EUR 838 million) for an additional 5% of ASML. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and approval of ASML’s stockholders for the second following on investment. Intel intends to finance the R&D and equity investments in ASML from its overseas cash balances. Intel has robust cash and short-term investments of nearly $14 billion as of March 2012 and strong free operating cash flow. We believe Intel’s investments in ASML will accelerate the deployment of next-generation wafer technology and advanced lithography, allowing Intel to maintain its lead in wafer manufacturing technologies. The ratings on Intel reflect the company’s strong leadership position in the microprocessor industry, its consistently high profit margins, and its deep financial cushion. As of March 2012, debt to EBITDA was about 0.4x and includes our adjustments for operating leases and pension-related obligations. The company retains capacity for incremental debt within its rating.