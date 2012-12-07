FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Drug Royalty II LP 1 notes 'BBB (sf)'
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Drug Royalty II LP 1 notes 'BBB (sf)'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- Drug Royalty II LP 1's issuance is a securitization backed by royalty 
revenue from 18 royalty streams on 11 patent-protected drugs and technologies.
     -- We assigned our 'BBB (sf)' ratings to both the class A-1 and A-2 notes.
     -- The 'BBB (sf)' ratings reflect our view of the transaction's timely 
interest and ultimate principal payments, the expected value of the 
collateral's cash flow, legal and payment structures, and DRI Capital Inc.'s 
servicing ability, among other factors.
    
     Dec 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Drug Royalty II LP 1's $220 million fixed- and floating-rate senior secured
notes series 2012-1 due Jan. 15, 2025 (see list).

The note issuance is a securitization backed by royalty revenue from 18 
royalty streams on 11 patent-protected drugs and technologies.


The ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate principal payments 
will be made on or before the legal final maturity date.
     -- The drug marketers' and distributors' estimated credit quality.
     -- The expected value of the collateral's cash flow, which consists of 
royalty payments from U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs or 
patent-protected technologies.
     -- The transaction's legal and payment structures.
     -- DRI Capital Inc.'s servicing ability.
     -- The interest-rate cap with Wells Fargo Bank N.A. and the currency 
hedges with Morgan Stanley Capital Services and Wells Fargo Bank.
     -- The liquidity reserve account, which will have a target balance of the 
minimum of six months' interest payments or $1 million.
     -- The overcollateralization, which provides credit support to the notes.
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- U.S. Corporate Securitization Transactions, Oct. 24, 2006
 
Related Research
     -- Presale: Drug Royalty II LP 1 - Series 2012-1, Nov. 28, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- CIR (Cox-Ingersoll-Ross) Interest Rate Model, Nov. 3, 2010
     -- Modeling Unhedged Foreign Exchange Risk In Structured Ratings, Nov. 
20, 2000
 
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Drug Royalty II LP 1 - Series 2012-1

Class       Rating        Amount

A-1         BBB (sf)        88.0
A-2         BBB (sf)       132.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.