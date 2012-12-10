TEXT-Fitch rates Free Mobility No. 6 asset-backed notes

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Free Mobility No. 6 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Free Mobility No. 6 UG's (haftungsbeschraenkt) upcoming issue of EUR503.4m asset-backed notes expected ratings as follows: EUR437.5m class A , due July 2021: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable EUR28.6m class B, due July 2021: 'A-sf(exp)'; Outlook Stable The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received, and satisfactory review of legal opinions to support the agency's analytical approach. The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of FFS Bank GmbH's origination and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of auto loan receivables originated by FFS Bank. The receivables are secured by the financed vehicles as well as related collateral and are granted mostly to private borrowers. The transaction is static and will start amortising sequentially from closing. The portfolio consists of 55,884 loan contracts, with an outstanding aggregate principal balance of EUR501.4m and a weighted average remaining term of 41.2 months. The loans have been granted by FFS Bank to buyers of new (81.1%) and used cars (18.9%). The portfolio is highly granular in terms of regional distribution within Germany and debtor concentration, with the top 25 obligors accounting for 0.3% of the portfolio notional. However, there is a certain concentration towards Hyundai and Subaru vehicles, as the originator acts as captive bank for these manufacturers in Germany. Initial credit enhancement for the class A notes will be 13.1%, comprising overcollateralisation achieved by the subordination of the class B notes (5.7%) and a sub-loan including the reserve fund (7.4%). The reserve fund will be fully funded at closing. Initial credit enhancement for the class B notes is 7.4%, provided by the sub-loan including the reserve fund. Fitch's base case expectation for the portfolio lifetime default rate is 2.5% and 50% for the recovery rate. A reserve fund of roughly EUR2m (0.4% of the initial outstanding) will be available on the closing date and will amortise to 0.75% of the aggregated notes plus EUR80,000. The liquidity reserve floor is EUR1m. The reserve will provide liquidity coverage first and amounts released due to amortisation of the reserve will be available to cover any outstanding amounts on the principal deficiency ledger. As such, the reserve also provides credit enhancement. The transaction is a securitisation of auto loans originated by FFS Bank. Free Mobility No. 6 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt) is a special purpose company incorporated with limited liability under German law. A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information used to assess these ratings were the originator, arranger and transaction legal documentation. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 12 July 2012; and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions